OLAF FUB SEZ: Food for thought from comedian Jay Leno, born on this date in 1950, “How come you never see a headline like ‘Psychic Wins Lottery?’ ”

. . .

ON HOLD – Earth Day will be a little late this year in Olean. Events scheduled for Franchot Park on Saturday have been postponed due to a forecast of wind and rain, Mayor William Aiello announced. New date is June 11, alongside the annual Children’s Day celebration.

. . .

TEA AND TRIMMINGS – The Newstead Historical Society hosts a Spring Tea Party on Sunday in the Rich-Twinn Octagon House, 145 Main St., Akron. There will be two seatings of 12 guests at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., including a tour, tea tastings, treats and a talk about fashions of 1884. Reservations needed. Email RTOH@newsteadhistoricalsociety.org.

. . .

LET’S SHOP – The Homewood Theater group holds a vintage costume jewelry sale from noon to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Proceeds benefit depot restoration.

The Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., holds a rummage sale from 2 to 8 p.m. today, and a bag sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Each bag $2.

. . .

RAIL RIDERS – The Toy Train Collectors Society and the N.O.M.E. Train Club hold a train show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Admission $5 adults, $2 kids 5 to 12.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Chiavetta’s chicken barbecues will be grilling from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore, and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road at Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. Dinners are $15 at both churches, drive-thru only.

SS. Peter and Paul Church, 68 E. Main St., Hamburg, offers a Weidner’s chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, dine in or take out. Also hosting a chicken barbecue from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday is Gateway Home in Attica. Dinners are $15, takeout only from the parking lot at Attica Elementary School on Prospect Street.

. . .

STRING SESSIONS – The Friends of Vienna present guitarists Stephen Guerra and Sungmin Shin in a free concert titled “Viva Brasil” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, hosts a Christian Music Coffeehouse from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Music, snacks and beverages are free.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michelle Gorlewski, Janet Frisch, Christopher B. Russell, Nancy Brunetta, Sean Forney, Joy Pfitzinger, Nicole Aquino Franz, Katie Rath, Henry Chmura, Maureen Geoghan, Erin Clifford, David Sasiadek, Benjamin Park, Ella Weber, Jayne DuMont Mack and Addison Roberts.

AND SATURDAY – James P. Kennedy Jr., Connie Campanaro, Don Paul, Susan Martin, Michelle and Marty Richau, Dean Brownrout, Doug Swift, Garnell Whitfield Jr., Geoffrey Gerow, Monica Mooney, Josh Bowen, Heather Platt-Gulledge, Judy Kirst, Emily Powley, Timothy Zimpfer, Rosemary Foley Parker, Nancy Wright, Kellan Inman, Riley Moll, Jack Panek, Bob Patterson, Suzette Simonson, Pat Smolarek, Alex Robinson, Paul Kamrowski Sr., Rachel Kamrowski, Elizabeth Kamrowski and Nicole Roberts.

AND SUNDAY – Linda Mabry, Doug Morgano, Peter Cutler, Karen May, James M. Sampson, Jerod Dahlgren, Kait Munro, Edreys Wajed, Betsy Phillips, Diane Moser, Bill Vogt, Mark Romance, Tim Meidenbauer, Peggy Gonzalez, Rosie DeMart, Dr. Ram Schilling, Thia Schilling, Victoria Carlson Wienke, Sue Mazur, Diane Sobocinski, Pam Grabowski and Marcia Murray.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.