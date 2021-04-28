Reporters' Notebook: April 28, 2021 – Going long

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Robert Anderson, born on this date in 1917, “In every marriage more than a week old, there are grounds for divorce. The trick is to find, and continue to find, grounds for marriage.”

LOOKING IT UP – Genealogist Jennifer Liber Raines will discuss how to find and use old New York State newspapers to trace ancestors at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Zoom presentation sponsored by the Concordia Foundation. Fee is $10. For reservations, visit concordiabuffalo.org.

COME AND GO – The free community dinner again will be a take-out event beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca. Menu features smoked Polish sausage and sauerkraut, with apple sauce and dessert.

