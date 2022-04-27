Reporters' Notebook: April 27, 2022 – War heroes

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Ulysses S. Grant, born on this date in 1822, “I know no method to secure the repeal of bad or obnoxious laws so effective as their stringent execution.”

BLUE VS. GRAY – Miss historian William Tojeck and his program on Col. John B. Weber earlier this week? He'll repeat it at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Buffalo Civil War Roundtable in the Lancaster Municipal Building, Broadway and Central Avenue. Nonmembers welcome.

Buffalo held two funerals for President Lincoln in 1865. Artifacts from both of them can be seen during Lincoln Days at the Buffalo Presidential Center in the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, in downtown Buffalo. Hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

MOO! – Students and teachers can take a free virtual tour of Reyncrest Farm in Corfu at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Thursday under a program sponsored by the American Dairy Association. For more info and to register, visit AmericanDairy.com/Tour.

SAIL SAFE – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary from Station Niagara will hold an eight-hour New York State boat safety class at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cambria Fire Hall, 4631 Cambria Wilson-Road, Lockport. For info, call 716-390-7727.

GOOD BONES – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds its first BW’s ribs barbecue this season from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. $12 cash, drive-thru only.

WARM THOUGHTS – The Amherst Quilters Guild is holding its Biennial Quilt Show in Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission $6. Kids under 12 free. For more info, visit bnhv.org.

EXOTIC ÉTUDES – Guest artist I. M. Harjito debuts five new compositions at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Javanese Gamelan Music Show in the Nusantara Arts Performance Center in St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle. $20, $10 students, $15 digital access. For tickets and info, visit nusantaraarts.networkforgood.com.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

