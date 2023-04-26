OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the man who designed Buffalo’s system of parks, Frederick Law Olmsted, born on this date in 1822, “The possession of arbitrary power has always, the world over, tended irresistibly to destroy humane sensibility, magnanimity and truth.”

TUNED UP – Free concerts return this week to the Arts and Media Theatre at Niagara Community College, courtesy of the college’s Audio Recording Production and Music departments. At 12:30 p.m. today, it’s jazz with Josh Wagner. Elliott Hunt plays rock at 7 p.m. Thursday. Friday brings electronic music from Buffalo Music Hall of Famer David Kane at 2 p.m.

Bach and Handel are joined by contemporary composer sCaroline Mallonee in a Buffalo Chamber Player program of vocal music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. $25, $5 students. For more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

The Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, touch down for concerts at 3 p.m. Sunday at SUNY Buffalo State's Performing Arts Center in Rockwell Hall and at 7 p.m. Monday at Williamsville South High School, 5950 Main St. Tickets are free, but advance reservations recommended. Visit eventbrite.com and search for Airman of Note.

PICTURE THIS – Photographer Mark Maio will celebrate the release of his new book, “From the Shadows of Buffalo’s Sentinels: 10 Years of the Silo City Workshop,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Duende at Silo City. For more info, visit duendesilo.city.

LOOKING BACK – The Niagara County Federation of Historical Societies hosts a program with three speakers and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Sanborn Farm Museum, 2660 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Presentations include “Getting Dressed in the 1880s” by Anneliese Meck of Genesee Country Village and Museum, a virtual tour of the historic Witmer Cemetery by Town of Niagara Historian Pete Ames and certified quilt appraiser Linda Hunter, who will identify age and other features of quilts that are brought to the program. Cost is $30. Advance registration required. Call 716-434-7433.

SMOKE SIGNALS – Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions and Smart Approaches to Marijuana, is featured in free presentations on “Marijuana Legalization in Chautauqua County” at 9 a.m. Monday in the Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Ave., Celoron, and at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Williams Center at SUNY Fredonia. RSVPs appreciated. Call 716-753-4900.

