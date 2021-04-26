Reporters' Notebook: April 26, 2021 – Circles of life

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Bernard Malamud, born on this date in 1914, “The wild begins where you least expect it, one step off your normal course.”
. . .
A Spring Walk
My heart wants to sing
With the warm Spring sun.
Stop the Pandemic!
I want to run, run
To hug everyone I meet.
Stop the Pandemic!
Vaccinate, don’t procrastinate,
We can do it now.
Stop the Pandemic!
– Edna Hyer, Orchard Park
. . .
COMING AROUND – Preservationist Joan Bozer and friends are guest speakers in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The topic: “Canalside’s Vintage Carousel.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
DRUMSTICK BEAT – A Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue to benefit the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kleinhans Music Hall. To-go dinners are $13, $12 in advance by calling 885-5000 or visiting bpo.org.
. . .
HIDDEN HISTORY – The life and legacy of Peggie Ames, an early Western New York transgender activist, is the topic of a free webinar sponsored by Preservation Buffalo Niagara at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Speaker will be historian Jeffry J. Iovannone. Free, donations welcome. To register, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events.
. . .
GREEN LIGHTS – Irish ambassador Daniel Mulhall is featured at 7 p.m. Tuesday as the Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series presents the 17th annual Hassett Reading – “Yeats Now.” Also taking part in an evening of Irish poetry, song and conversation are musician Mary Ramsey and Irish Classical Theater Company co-founder Vincent O’Neill. Limited seating in the college’s Montante Cultural Center, 2001 Main St. Also streamed live on Zoom. Register by searching for the writers series at canisius/edu.
. . .
BABY’S BOUNTY – Diaper Day, which offers free tote bags filled with supplies for infants, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Catholic Charities’ Russell J. Salvatore Food Pantry and Outreach, 75 Caldwell Place, Lackawanna. For more info, visit ccwny.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Janine Trusello, Marge Thielman Hastreiter, Donna Fernandes, Glenn Einschlag, Michelle Fecio, Ellen Cahill, Sharon Farr, Travis Perno, Craig Perno, Tom Idziak, Joe White, Brandon Makowski, Margaret Latona, Gail Berger, Shannon Cook, Emma Giordano, Mary Cusick, Aliyah Covell and Cindy Mruk.
AND TUESDAY – Paul Stecker, Ed Righter, Phil Nyhuis, Denise Easterling, Lauren Lopez, Molly Govern, Sir William Kimmit, Peg Trautmann, Elaine Kronbeck, Timothy Bondanza, Sister Mary Magdalino, Diana P. Peete, Joe Nowak, Faith Chauby, Cathy Calleri, Judith Romance Coburn Muscarella, Melanie Romance Ruiz, Kathy Anticola, Andrea Maguder, Anna Cate Allman, Eric Czuprynski, Mary Scinta and Victor Getz.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.