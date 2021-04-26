Reporters' Notebook: April 26, 2021 – Circles of life

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – A Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue to benefit the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kleinhans Music Hall. To-go dinners are $13, $12 in advance by calling 885-5000 or visiting bpo.org.

. . .

HIDDEN HISTORY – The life and legacy of Peggie Ames, an early Western New York transgender activist, is the topic of a free webinar sponsored by Preservation Buffalo Niagara at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Speaker will be historian Jeffry J. Iovannone. Free, donations welcome. To register, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events.

. . .