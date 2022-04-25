Reporters' Notebook: April 25, 2022 – Road map

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, born on this date in 1917, “It isn’t where you came from, it’s where you’re going that counts.”

TALKING POINTS – Kathy Leacock, deputy director of the Buffalo Museum of Science, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82434021763.

Civil War soldier Col. John B. Weber is the topic of a free presentation by William Tojek in the Centennial Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.

Award-winning poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib is featured in the Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Montante Cultural Center. It’s free and open to the public.

Andrew and Caleb Potter, hosts of “The Iroquois History and Legends Podcast,” explore the life of Ely Parker, Native American secretary to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Guest Speaker Series at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia.

Dan Wilke, known as “Buffalo’s Only Organ Grinder,” will give a free program for the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. All are welcome.

PINS AND NEEDLES – WNY Needlepointers hold their first meeting of the year at 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Guests are welcome. For info, call Sharon Mozeko at 716-480-8864.

ALL FOR THE CAUSE – Riders from the American Diabetes Association’s Upstate NY Tour de Cure will greet the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Resurgence Brewing Co., 55 Chicago St. No registration required. Cash bar available. For more info, visit diabetes.org/upstatetour.

Support the programs of the Ovarian Cancer Project by placing an order in their 10th annual geranium sale. Flats of 10 flowers are $36.99 and come in five colors. Orders are needed by Friday. Pickup is May 14. For info and purchases, visit ovariancancerproject.org.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

