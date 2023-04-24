OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress Shirley MacLaine, born on this date in 1934, “A person who knows how to laugh at himself will never cease to be amused.”

PASTA TIME – The Grand Island Lions Club hosts its 54th annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. today in Ellden’s Grill and Banquet, 201 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. Dinners $10, $5 kids 7 and under, eat in or take out. To pre-order, call Lion Dick Crawford at 716-818-6992. Nonperishable food items and diapers accepted for the Neighbors Foundation.

FREE ADMISSION – SUNY Buffalo State professor Mark Warford leads a mixed media tour of the music and murals of Hispanic America at 7 p.m. today in the Canisius College Science Hall, Main Street at Delavan.

Charles Lyon, director of the Butler Library at Buffalo State, is guest speaker in the online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/83765953226.

“Our Changing Forests” is the topic for Matthew Nusstein from the State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Orchard Park Library, 4570 S. Buffalo St.

Photographer Mark Donnelly, who has published several books about Buffalo, tells how to introduce the city to visitors at the meeting of the Buffalo-Lille Association at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rockwell Hall Room 204 at SUNY Buffalo State, 1300 Elmwood Ave. All are welcome.

Landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted’s 201st birthday will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the reopened Richardson Hotel on the Richardson Olmsted Campus, 444 Forest Ave. A talk on Olmsted’s legacy by Clinton Brown is followed by a tour of the South Lawn by Nell Gardner. Space limited. Register at olmsteds201stbirthday.brownpapertickets.com.

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara hosts a conversation with Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Registration required. Visit lwvbn.org.

Retired Fisher-Price employee Larry Lackner will talk about the toymaker’s history and display vintage toys and other objects from the plant in Medina where he worked at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

The work of inventor Nikola Tesla is the subject as the Historical Association of Lewiston hosts Buffalo State professor emeritus Francis Lestingi for a program at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. All are welcome.

GET GROWING – Deadline is Wednesday to order hanging baskets, potted annuals and annual flats of flowers in FeedMore WNY Foundation’s spring plant sale. Pickup begins May 7. Order at feedmorewny.org/plant-sale.

DANCE PARTY – Grammy Award winner Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra are featured in a live taping for WBBZ’s “Polka Buzz” at 6 p.m. Thursday in Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel. Tickets $20. Hotel specials available. For tickets, visit BataviaConcerts.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jim Santella, Edna Fill, Inge Gallant, Barbara Libby, Tim Neary, Barbara Scott, Suzanne Edbauer, Linda C. Cook, Matthew Rathke, Kevin Toohey, Teresa Haskill, Sue Hough Sako, Nickolas Massaro, Kyle Mueller, Stephanie Cacciatore, Kari Bliek Gonzalez, Etan Makowski, Michael Dillon Meegan, Matthew Gugino, Brittany Kirkley, Kathy Staebell and Kyle Kuhns.

AND TUESDAY – Judi Marshall, Sam Anson, Larry Wojno, Lisa Coppola, Jeff Bucki, Art Page, Magdalena Nichols, Kelly Govern, Pat Govern, Mark Hamberger, Jennifer Parsons, Sid Zaretsky, Katy Lesswing, Ayden Hooley, Karen Sweet, Kim Vitrano Rice, Sadie Rupp, Judy Ziemba, Dona Bondanza, Sally Herzog, Erin Griffin, Beverly Amorosi, Amanda Safe and Jennifer Pronobis.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.