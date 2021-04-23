Reporters' Notebook: April 23, 2021 – Dreams come true

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright William Shakespeare, born on this date in 1564, “We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”
HORNS OF PLENTY – Author Diana Tuorto of Newfane will sign her new picture book, “How Angel Horses Become Unicorns,” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in Lock Keeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., Lockport. Joining her will be illustrator Sam Vella of Medina. She will read the book at 1 p.m. on the coffee house’s Facebook Live site. Free small unicorn toy while supplies last. For info, visit Horsebooksforkids.com.
BIG DAY – Young Tabernacle Church, 623 Best St., will host an 81st birthday motorcade at 4 p.m. Saturday for Albert Young, Buffalo’s Cake Man. Vehicle lineup at 3 p.m. in the Science Museum school parking lot in MLK Park. Gifts welcome.
TAKE-OUT ONLY – Pork chop dinner. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Mother of Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. $13, pre-sale only. Call 685-5766.
Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue. 11:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore, $11.
Ilio DiPaolo’s chicken parmesan dinners, hosted by Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group. Sunday afternoon at Woodlawn Beach, Hamburg. $14 through Saturday, pickup 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. $15 on Sunday, pickup 4:30 to 5:30. Visit tenlivesclub.com/store or call 646-5577, ext. 1.
Spaghetti dinner, hosted by the Grand Island Lions Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1841 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. $8 adults, $5 kids 5 to 12. Dinners must be prepaid. Call Dick Crawford at 818-6992 or visit facebook.com/groups/gilions.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jane Gillen, Anne Steffan, Penny Wolfgang, Jennifer Sole, Jennifer Liber Raines, Jeffrey Prynn, Jonathan Buchanan, Lou Fasolino, Russell Santucci, Daniel Marmion, Adam Plewik, Scott Hosken, Jennifer Reekie, Michael Buchholz, Kate Krezmien, Sandy Wilson, Maureen Miklos, Britt Marie Kinmartin, Eric Fisher and Emily Bliznik.
AND SATURDAY – Jim Santella, Edna Fill, Inge Gallant, Barbara Libby, Tim Neary, Barbara Scott, Kevin Toohey, Matt Rathke, Gary Betz, Teresa Haskill, Sue Hough Sako, Brittany Kirkley, Dwayne Dzaak, Ethan Makowski, Leila Clarke, Stephanie Cacciatore, Kari Bliek Gonzalez, Kyle Kuhns, Michael Dillon Meegan, Kyle Mueller, Suzanne Balthasar, Nickolas Massaro, Laurel Rizzo, Gavin J. George, Doug Legters, Connor Flood, Judith Waldo and Leonard Falsone.
AND SUNDAY – Katy Lesswing, Judi Marshall, Sam Anson, Larry Wojno, Lisa Coppola, Jeff Bucki, Art Page, Magdalena Nichols, Kelly Govern, Patrick Govern, Judy Moskal Fenski, Mark Hamberger, Dona Bondanza, Joe Hawryluk, Jose Latalladi Jr., Karen Sweet, Colleen Burgess, Judy Ziemba, Ayden Hooley, Brandy Amorosi, Sid Zaretsky, Jennifer Parsons, Ed Magner, Daniel J. McPartland, Brian Waters, Maureen McCabe, David Waldo, Silas Fleckenstein, Sally Herzog and Jennifer Pronobis.
