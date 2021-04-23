Reporters' Notebook: April 23, 2021 – Dreams come true

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright William Shakespeare, born on this date in 1564, “We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”

HORNS OF PLENTY – Author Diana Tuorto of Newfane will sign her new picture book, “How Angel Horses Become Unicorns,” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in Lock Keeper Coffee House, 272 East Ave., Lockport. Joining her will be illustrator Sam Vella of Medina. She will read the book at 1 p.m. on the coffee house’s Facebook Live site. Free small unicorn toy while supplies last. For info, visit Horsebooksforkids.com.

BIG DAY – Young Tabernacle Church, 623 Best St., will host an 81st birthday motorcade at 4 p.m. Saturday for Albert Young, Buffalo’s Cake Man. Vehicle lineup at 3 p.m. in the Science Museum school parking lot in MLK Park. Gifts welcome.

