Reporters' Notebook: April 22, 2022 – Is everybody happy?

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for this weekend’s weather from British novelist Henry Fielding, born on this date in 1707, “All nature wears one universal grin.”

SITTING TIGHT – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will offer free child car seat safety checks from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at U-Crest Fire Hall, 255 Clover Place, Cheektowaga. Deputies also will do free installations.

PEACE KEEPERS – Former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne, who inspired the passage of Buffalo’s duty-to-interfere law to prevent the use of excessive force on suspects, is featured speaker for an annual program sponsored by the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence at 3 p.m. Sunday in SS Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St. The center’s Non-Violence Begins With Me Award will be given to longtime physician Dr. Margaret McAloon. A reception follows. Tickets are $25, $5 student and low-income. For more info, visit sisterkarencenter.org.

TUNED UP – The Stringatarians, a bluegrass group, are featured in the Casual Concert Series at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Free-will donation.

WNY Drummers for Homeless People will host a fundraising concert from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Cove, 4701 Transit Road, Depew. Playing will be Robin Grandin, West of the Mark, Barnstorm, Wasted Whiskey and a reunion of Blood Money. Donation is $20.

DINNER PLANS – Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, hosts a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $15.

The Grand Island Lions Club will hold its 53rd annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1841 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. Dinners are $10, $5 children.

*** SPRINGING BACK – The GROW Jamestown Garden Fair returns after a two-year hiatus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Third Street between North Main and Cherry streets in downtown Jamestown. In addition to vendors, there will be free environmental workshops in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at North Main and Fourth streets. For more info, visit jpublicmarket.org.

*** TAKE A HIKE – The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative will host Walk With Us, a pair of wellness walks from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

One walk follows the Niagara Gorge Trail toward Whirlpool State Park, while the other goes to Devil’s Hole and back. Both walks begin at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot St. West. For more info and to register, visit healthierniagarafalls.org.

*** CHANGING CARE – Lockport’s hospital and nursing are the focus of the next edition of “Other Voices,” a free program sponsored by the Niagara County Historical Society at 11 a.m. Saturday in the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Historical Society executive director Melissa Dunlap will give a history of the Lockport hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital nurses Virginia Fitch and Maralyn Militello will discuss changes in health care, and Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, will talk about plans for the new Lockport Memorial Hospital. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit niagarahistory.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Murry Galloway, Nancy Barry, Lee Coppola, Carl Hasselback, Darby Fishkin, Ingeri Fleron, Daniel Pendley, Michelle Kratts, Bob Ciszak, Matthew A. Becton, Natalie Pellnat, Joe Werneiwski, Patrick Patterson, Bubby Guyton, Arlene Worral, Nancy Lipka, Jeff Snyder, Mary Jane “Penny” Siffringer, Paul Pignataro, Suzanne Galbraith, Laurie Sullivan, Mary Beth Diggins, Amy Howdyshell, Anna Meegan, Anne Steffan, Adrianne Minor, Lottie Jaczewski, Mary Ann Tune, Craig Seibert and Victoria Morlock Dan.

AND SATURDAY – Penny Wolfgang, Jennifer Sole, Jennifer Liber Raines, Jeffrey Prynn, Jonathan Buchanan, Ed Whitney, Adam Plewik, Ken J. P. Stuczynski, Dianne Kaczmarek, Gena Yeates, Scott Hosken, Jenn Reekie, Mike Buchholz, Joan Denecke, Kate Krezmien, Maureen Miklos and Lucinda Racsumberger.

AND SUNDAY – Jim Santella, Edna Fill, Inge Gallant, Barbara Libby, Tim Neary, Barbara Scott, Matt Rathke, Kevin Toohey, Suzanne Edbauer, Brittany Kirkley, Ethan Makowski, Kyle Mueller, Linda C. Cook, Michael Dillon Meegan, Kyle Kuhns, Matthew “Coach G” Gugino, Donzi Nirgo, Stephanie Cacciatore, Kari Bliek Gonzalez, Nickolas Massaro, Judith Waldo, Leonard Falsone and Rose Kovic.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

