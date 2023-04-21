OLAF FUB SEZ: In the estimation of English author Charlotte Bronte, born on this date in 1816, “A ruffled mind makes a restless pillow.”

. . .

SKY’S THE LIMIT – Evening programming returns to M&T Third Friday at 6 p.m. today in the Buffalo History Museum. Hugh Neeson, author of the new book, “Larry Bell’s Legacy: Aerospace Pioneering,” will offer behind-the-scenes stories of the defense work at Bell Aircraft and Bell Aerospace. Admission is free. For more info, visit buffalohistory.org.

. . .

LEND A HAND – Senior Wishes, which fulfills hopes for low-income seniors, will hold its Sips, Suds & Sweets fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight at Fox Run at Orchard Park, off Big Tree Road. There will be beer and wine samples, hors d’oeuvres and a candy buffet, plus auctions, raffles and music by the Scott Celani Band. Tickets are $65 at the door or $60 online at seniorwishes.org/events.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group, which is expecting to take in 950 kittens this season, is hosting a Kitten Shower from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the main shelter, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. There will be cake, cookies and punch for guests, who are asked to bring a gift or donation for care of the kittens. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 6, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – Estate jewelry and vintage collectibles will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, holds a flea market and vendor sale. Across the way at 5342 Genesee St., the Bowmansville United Methodist Church will hold its Indoor & Outdoor Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $1. A bag sale follows from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The St. Francis of Assisi Alumni Committee will hold a rummage sale of gently used items Saturday in the Early Childhood Center, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda. Early birds can enter at 8 a.m. for $3. Regular admission for $1 starts at 9. Sale ends at 1 p.m. Refreshments available.

. . .

WORDS OF WISDOM – Master gardener Sally Cunningham will be speaker at an Earth Day luncheon hosted by the UB Women’s Club on Saturday at Samuel’s Grande Manor, 8750 Main St., Clarence. Doors open at 11 a.m. for vendor shopping. Cost is $37 and benefits academic awards for students. For info and reservations, call 716-839-5626 or 716-982-6434.

Writer and workshop facilitator Nanette D. Massey will give a presentation, “Moving Beyond White Fragility,” in a program sponsored by the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence at 3 p.m. Sunday in SS. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St. Tickets are $25, $10 for students and low-income. For tickets, call 716-893-0808 or sisterkarencenter.org.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

*** FEMININE FOCUS -- The series of "Women Moving from Your Past to Your Purpose" programs continue this weekend with a pair of services in St. John's AME Church, 917 Garden Ave., Niagara Falls. A Women's Jeans and T-Shirt Service at 7 p.m. tonight will be led by Pastor Brenda Brinson of Covenant of Grace Ministries. At 10 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Devon McCarley of Abundant Life Ministries in Cambridge, Mass., will officiate at a Women's Day Service. For more info, call the church at 716-285-6432.

. . .

*** ALLEY OOP -- The third annual Russell J. Salvatore Bowling Open on Sunday will bring hundreds of bowlers to the Tonawanda Bowling Center, 574 Young St., City of Tonawanda, for three events to benefit the 2023 Ride for Roswell. It begins with restaurateur Russ Salvatore rolling out the first ball at 10:45 a.m., followed at 11 with a 57 Frame Game, in which players can bowl 57 frames for $57, with pizza and pop included. A Family and Friends Bowl from 1 to 3 p.m. includes pizza, pop, snacks, shoes and more for a $20 entry fee. The day concludes with the Russell J. Salvatore Singles No-Tap Tournament from 4 to 6 p.m. with competition in handicap and scratch divisions. Entry fee is $50. Spectators can take part in basket raffles and drawings for gift cards and other prizes. Spaces are still available in all games. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is advised. Call Patricia Bax at 716-284-6576. For more details, visit tinyurl.com/RFR2023RPCS.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Paul Dyster, Sean Beiter, Paula Huber, David Wurster, Loren Silvertrust, Bob Suglia, Cynthia Christmas, Robert Vincent Farley, Carissa Allbritton, Alice Say, Bonnie Sullivan, Anita Serafin, Lynn Daigler, Jim Witkowski, Colleen Roof, Harry Shaffer, Sister Mary Jacqueline Benbenek, Kathy Bridge, Tom Warden and Amanda Kosior-Meyers.

AND SATURDAY – Murry Galloway, Nancy Barry, Lee Coppola, Carl Hasselback, Darby Fishkin, Ingeri Fleron, Daniel Pendley, Michelle Kratts, Bob Ciszak, Matthew A. Becton, Arlene Worral, Nancy Lipka, Penny Siffringer, Anna Meegan, Bubby Guyton, Mary Beth Diggins, Amy Howdyshell, Paul Pignatora, Jeff Snyder, Suzanne Galbraith, Laure Sullivan, Claire Brind’Amour and Winter Rose Kovic.

AND SUNDAY – Penny Wolfgang, Jennifer Sole, Jennifer Liber Raines, Ken J. P. Stuczynski, Jonathan Buchanan, Eric Fisher, Jeffrey Prynn, Adam Plewik, Anne Steffan, Scott Hosken, Michael Bucholtz, Ed Whitney, Lucinda Racsumberger, Sara Sullivan and Britt Marie Kinmartin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.