Reporters' Notebook: April 21, 2021 – Works in progress

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, born on this date in 1926, “Work is the rent you pay for the room you occupy on earth.”

. . .

AUTHOR, AUTHOR – Buffalo Spree editor Elizabeth Licata will introduce her new book, “Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” on Thursday at Talking Leaves ... Books, 951 Elmwood Ave. A live Zoom presentation at 4:30 p.m. will be followed by book signing at 5 in front of the store, weather permitting. Connect for the Zoom talk at us02web.zoom.us/j/86021613261.

. . .

MONEY TALKS – “The History and Reproduction of Wampum Belts” is the topic when retired Monroe Community College professor Richard Hamell appears at 7 p.m. Thursday in a free Historical Association of Lewiston program in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. Wampum belts also had uses beyond their monetary value, notes Hamell, who has created replicas of more than 120 of them. Attendance is limited to 100.

. . .