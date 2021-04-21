Reporters' Notebook: April 21, 2021 – Works in progress

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, born on this date in 1926, “Work is the rent you pay for the room you occupy on earth.”
AUTHOR, AUTHOR – Buffalo Spree editor Elizabeth Licata will introduce her new book, “Secret Buffalo: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” on Thursday at Talking Leaves ... Books, 951 Elmwood Ave. A live Zoom presentation at 4:30 p.m. will be followed by book signing at 5 in front of the store, weather permitting. Connect for the Zoom talk at us02web.zoom.us/j/86021613261.
MONEY TALKS – “The History and Reproduction of Wampum Belts” is the topic when retired Monroe Community College professor Richard Hamell appears at 7 p.m. Thursday in a free Historical Association of Lewiston program in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. Wampum belts also had uses beyond their monetary value, notes Hamell, who has created replicas of more than 120 of them. Attendance is limited to 100.
WINNERS WANTED – The Dale Association in Lockport is holding a virtual Spring Meat Raffle on its Facebook page from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50, including two entries for each of the 12 rounds of spins, plus a chance in the 50-50 drawing. Deadline to get tickets is noon Friday. For tickets and info, visit daleassociation.com or call Bob O’Connor at 433-1886.
SAFETY FIRST – State Police will sponsor a free fitting and inspection session for child passenger safety seats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fredonia station, 10274 Route 60. Certified technicians will inspect and install the seats. To schedule an appointment, call 585-344-6229 or email Atraffic@troopers.ny.gov.
PULLING THE PLUG – Due to concerns about the pandemic, the North Tonawanda High School multi-class reunion committee has decided not to hold the annual get-together during Canal Fest this year. For more info, email david082843@aol.com.
An abundance of caution also has prompted the Niagara County Central Rotary to cancel the 37th annual Roger W. Andrews Memorial Senior Citizen Breakfast, which was scheduled for next month.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.