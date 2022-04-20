Reporters' Notebook: April 20, 2022 – Web crawlers

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French novelist Honore de Balzac, born on this date in 1799, “Laws are spider webs through which the big flies pass and the little ones get caught.”

. . .

GET SMARTER – Registration is open for the Erie County Department of Senior Services University Express classes. The classes, which begin in May, are free to county residents and run about 45 minutes, can be attended online or in person at various locations throughout the county. For more info, call Katie Earl at 716-858-7605 or visit erie.gov/seniorservices.

. . .

DINNER PLANS – Deaf Access Services will host a drive-through BW’s Smokin’ Barrels barbecue from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 1219 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Dinners are $14 chicken, $20 ribs, $18 combo chicken and ribs, and must be ordered in advance at bit.ly/DEAFBBQ2022.

Today is the deadline to order spaghetti dinners for pickup Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti and a meatball $7. Ravioli and a meatball $8. Extra meatballs $1.75. Homemade sauce $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129.

. . .

GROWTH SPURT – Callie Johnson will talk about future plans for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in the Let’s Do Lunch series at noon Thursday in the Anchor Bar, 6635 Transit Road, Amherst. Reservations required. Email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protomail.com.

. . .

POET’S CORNER – Jeanne-Marie Osterman, whose latest publication, “Shellback,” was voted one of the top 100 indie books of 2021, reads at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Dolce Valvo Art Gallery at Niagara Community College as part of the Poetry on the Edge Series. It’s free and open to the public.

Local writer Lynn Ciesielski is featured this week at the Fourth Friday Poetry Series at 6 p.m. in Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. Admission is $5. Open mic slots available. For info, email Tim Joyce at timprov61@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kate Willoughby, Diana Nathan, John Gavigan, Denise Slattery, Sophia Quinn, Skylar Merrell, Donald Insalaco, Donna Rosati, Johnny Amodeo, Frank Mohring, Cyndi Shields, Chase Rokitka, Adelaide Tiranno, Cole Pennella, Kaitlyn Morris, Evan Maloney, Sandra J. Reed, Tracy Camancho, Bentley Schlegel, Tom Puglisi, Mimi Cassidy, Erin Marie Kelleher, Martin Penkala and Derek Adamczyk.

AND THURSDAY – Sean Beiter, Paul Dyster, Paula Huber, David Wurster, Loren Silvertrust, Bonnie Sullivan, Lynn Daigler, Jim Witkowski, Bob Suglia, Brian Leistner, Carissa Allbritton, Alice Say, Colleen Roof, Tom Warden, Harry “Hairball” Shaffer, Harley Marsowicz, Kathy Bridge, Sister Mary Jacqueline Benbeck, Anita Serafin, Amanda Kosior-Meyers, Bill Dunford, Robert V. Farley and Ruth Breidenstein.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.