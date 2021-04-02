 Skip to main content
Reporters' Notebook: April 2, 2021 – Magic moments
OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, born on this date in 1805, “The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.”

. . .

MAJOR MILESTONE – Happy bicentennial birthday to Erie County, created out of Niagara County by the state legislature on this date in 1821. To kick off a series of celebrations that will continue for a year, the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., will be offering birthday cake from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – The winter raffle at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church in Cheektowaga has been postponed to Dyngus Day on Monday, which means there is still a chance to win $2,500 in prizes. For tickets, call the rectory at 833-1715.

. . .

SNACK TIME – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will hold a popcorn sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from a tent in the parking lot. WNY Fun Foods will offer fresh-made popcorn in many flavors. For more info, call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

. . .

BACK TO NATURE – Today and Saturday are the last chances to help out Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve by making a purchase at Ten Thousand Villages, the fair-trade shop at 736 Elmwood Ave. Mention “Reinstein Woods” at checkout. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, call 683-5959 or email info@reinsteinwoods.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Yvonne Minor-Ragan, Vincent J. Coppola, Brian “Al” Rathke, Nolan Prynn, Doris Yetter, Dolores Osika, Jon Kenney, Deb Ruppel, John Kaniecki Sr., Doreen E. Green, Carmen Ventura, Julie Annabelle Gromlovits, Shane Vrederburg, Luca Tiranno, Roy Bruner, Ryleigh Schneider, Geoff Schall, Dick Nagle, Sam Partridge, Sister Mary Ursuline Hilinski, Madelyn Grace Buczkowski, Sister Mary Roseann Godel, Joe Chilelli and Melissa Leberer.

AND SATURDAY – Karen Lorefice, Peter D. Breitnauer, Katie Broderick, Peggy Willard, Bonnie Heintzman, Dottie Govenettio, Pat Mleczko, Erin Biddle Kaminski, Robert E. Metzger, Gary Scuto, Dennis Eberhardt, Esther Saia Filbert, Joe Goodrow, Karen Lorefice, Joan Bender and Maureen Hosken.

AND SUNDAY – Annie Stachowiak, Shirley Szczipanek, Nancy Acara, Bill Lukasiak, Audrey Cannizzaro, David Rivera, Elaine Panty, Christopher T. Greene, Kevin Gardner, Matthew Bassett, Nicole Savage, Joan Ciszak, Jack Myers, Larry Toepfer, Jimmy “Slatts” Slattery, Michele Gwizdowski, Sandy Silverberg, Rev. Jeff Nowak, Rose Bettinger, Ron Hottum, Julie Rapp, Judy Barone, David Webb, Daniel Webb, John Lester, Caitlin Pietz, Olivia Madore, Gary Burgess, Paul Hochulski, Sue Schwartz, Bob Ulrich, Heather McEwan. Blake Logel and Sister Sharon Marie Dombrowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

