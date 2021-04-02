Reporters' Notebook: April 2, 2021 – Magic moments

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, born on this date in 1805, “The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.”

. . .

MAJOR MILESTONE – Happy bicentennial birthday to Erie County, created out of Niagara County by the state legislature on this date in 1821. To kick off a series of celebrations that will continue for a year, the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., will be offering birthday cake from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – The winter raffle at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church in Cheektowaga has been postponed to Dyngus Day on Monday, which means there is still a chance to win $2,500 in prizes. For tickets, call the rectory at 833-1715.

. . .