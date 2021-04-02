Reporters' Notebook: April 2, 2021 – Magic moments

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, born on this date in 1805, “The whole world is a series of miracles, but we’re so used to them we call them ordinary things.”
MAJOR MILESTONE – Happy bicentennial birthday to Erie County, created out of Niagara County by the state legislature on this date in 1821. To kick off a series of celebrations that will continue for a year, the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., will be offering birthday cake from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WINNERS WANTED – The winter raffle at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church in Cheektowaga has been postponed to Dyngus Day on Monday, which means there is still a chance to win $2,500 in prizes. For tickets, call the rectory at 833-1715.
SNACK TIME – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will hold a popcorn sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from a tent in the parking lot. WNY Fun Foods will offer fresh-made popcorn in many flavors. For more info, call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.
BACK TO NATURE – Today and Saturday are the last chances to help out Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve by making a purchase at Ten Thousand Villages, the fair-trade shop at 736 Elmwood Ave. Mention “Reinstein Woods” at checkout. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more info, call 683-5959 or email info@reinsteinwoods.org.
