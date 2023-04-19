OLAF FUB SEZ: According to computer scientist Fred Brooks, born on this date in 1931, “Good judgment comes from experience and experience comes from bad judgment.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – “Astronomy Surrounds Us” is the topic as Phil Evans speaks at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road, Frewsburg. Tours follow. For more info, visit martzobservatory.org.

Dr. Wendsler Nosie Sr., an Apache activist and a national leader on indigenous rights, speaks at 6 p.m. Friday in the WNY Peace Center Carriage House, 1272 Delaware Ave. For more info and registration, visit linktr.ee/wnypeace.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the women’s peace group CodePink, will talk about her new book, “War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict,” at 1 p.m. Sunday in Fitz Books and Waffles, 431 Ellicott St.

. . .

WORLDLY WISE – The deadline to enter teams in the International Institute of Buffalo’s Community World Trivia Competition has been extended to Thursday. Teams of six will compete in the global knowledge challenge on April 27 in the Roswell Park Research Studies Center, Elm and Carlton streets. Fee is $240 for a table of six. For info and to sign up, visit iibuffalo.org/trivia.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus will host a “Spring Into It!” meat raffle Saturday evening in Amvets Medallion Post, 25 Review Place off Tonawanda Street. Admission $10 includes beer and pop. No outside alcohol. Doors at 6. First spin at 6:30. For tickets, call 716-883-1277 or visit thebgmc.org.

. . .

ALL HEART – Amherst Memorial Chapel, 281 Dodge Road, Getzville, is joining with the American Heart Association to present a free one-hour class in cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at 6 p.m. Monday in the chapel’s community room. Space is limited. To register, email msteinhorn@amherstmemorialchapel.com.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA ***

*** GETTING IT RIGHT – A master class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown for people interested in being historical re-enactors and for re-enactors who want to improve the accuracy of their impressions of Native Americans, 18th century food, women’s attire and soldiers’ wear. Registration $10. Lunch available for $15 more. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Vincent Thomas Ferrini, Sandra Tan, Jay Tokasz, Barbara Seals Nevergold, Anthony Alcocer, Alice Rohauer, Judy Watorek, Barb Fecio, Kevin Renaud, Rosanne Heusinger, Louanne Strauss, Carol DeLellis, Megan Kroll, Joe Harezga, Dan Maryniewski, Jacob Gunia, Alexander Gunia, Sister Mary Loriette Tokasz, Bonnie Lypczynski, Phyllis Crowley, Dan Griffin Jr., Stephanie Buran, Susan Scarsella, Susan Phillips, Doug McFarland, Owen Michael O’Neill, Judy Franger, Robert E. Terray and Doug Terray.

AND THURSDAY – Kate Willoughby, Diana Nathan, John Gavigan, Denise Slattery, Sandra J. Reed, Tracy Camancho, Kaitlyn Morris, Sophia Quinn, Cole Pennella, Evan Maloney, Johnny Amodeo, Frank Mohring, Cyndi Shields, Donald Insalaco, Skylar Merrell, Bentley Schlegel, Adelaide Tiranno, Erin Marie Kelleher, Sophia Quinn, Bob Refermat, Larry Dunn and Martin Penkala.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.