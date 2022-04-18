Reporters' Notebook: April 18, 2022 – Matter of taste

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary lawyer Clarence Darrow, born on this date in 1857, “I don’t like spinach, and I’m glad I don’t, because if I liked it, I’d eat it, and I just hate it.”

LOOKING BACK – Erie County Historian Doug Kohler will talk about the county’s bicentennial in the free online IMAGINE speaker series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The EC200 Organizing Committee also will receive the 2022 IMAGINE Greater Buffalo Recognition Award. Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89924242213.

The Centennial Series at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road, features guest speaker Walter Gordon from the Niagara Space Museum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. His topic: “X1 Rocket Flight (1947).” Registration required. Call 716-823-0630.

Best-selling author Keith O’Brien comes to the LaSalle Branch Library, 8728 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, to discuss his book about Love Canal, “Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrope,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Books will be available.

An evening of “18th Century Tavern Music of the Niagara Frontier” will feature Deputy Niagara County Historian Ron Cary performing in period clothing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Music, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.

David Potter and Peter Jablonski explore utilitarian stoneware made in Buffalo from 1818 to 1896 at a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Hall, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. It’s free and open to the public. Also a mini flea market at 6:30. For info, call 716-440-7985.

DINNER DATE – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, holds its first drive-through chicken barbecue of the season starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners are $13. For tickets, call 716-685-5766.

CREATURE FEATURE – The Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry St., Jamestown, will hold the first in a three-part workshop on Monarch butterflies and how to care for them at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Registration requested. Call 716-484-7135, ext. 226.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

