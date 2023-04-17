OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for Earth Week from playwright Thornton Wilder, born on this date in 1897, “The planting of trees is the least self-centered of all that we do. It is a purer act of faith than the procreation of children.”

LOOKING BACK – Buffalo’s malting industry and the John Kam Malt House in Black Rock, once the largest in the world, are the subjects in the Happy Hour History program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Admission is $5. Beer and wine available.

Author Rick Falkowski shares the histories of Red Jacket, Joseph Ellicott and others who shaped Western New York 200 years ago at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Guest Speaker Series at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $5. Call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com to attend.

FREE TALKS – Sheryl Knab, executive director of the Western New York Library Resource Council, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/85965230482.

Author Lissa Redmond talks on “Western New York as Character: How the Buffalo Area Translates into Mystery Fiction” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St. Call 716-821-0564 to reserve a seat.

Historian and musician Mark Jones will give a presentation on “Bands and Bandsmen of the Civil War” and play instruments from the era at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-275-5647.

Joy Harjo, the first Native American to serve as U.S. poet laureate, speaks in the Canisius College Contemporary Writer Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Montante Cultural Center. For more info or to watch a livestream, call Mick Cochrane at 716-888-2662 or email cochrane@canisius.edu.

Tanya Blankenburg, instructor and curator at the Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture in Niagara Falls, Ont., is guest speaker at a meeting of the Western New York Rose Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. She will talk about how the school grows roses without chemicals.

NINTH INNING – Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards will hold their final monthly sports card show from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Variety Club, 6114 Broadway, Lancaster. All who attend will receive a free item, courtesy of Bases Loaded. The shows were held at the Leonard Post in Cheektowaga for several years. For more info, call Jeff Szczesek at 716-656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com.

