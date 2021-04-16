Reporters' Notebook: April 16, 2021 – Reality check

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning French author Anatole France, born on this date in 1844, “If 50 million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing.”
. . .
GOOD TO GO – SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, will offer a drive-through Polish dinner at its Pine Street entrance from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Catered by Babcia’s Pierogi, it includes kielbasa, pierogi, red cabbage and golumbki. Dinners are $15, $12 in advance. To order, call Ray Guagliardi at 864-4562 or visit givebutter.com/spprcpolishdinner.
. . .
TRUE TO LIFE – Retired Buffalo Police detective Dennis M. Adams will appear to sign copies of his first novel, “Motive,” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Towne Restaurant, 186 Allen St. There will be free coffee and food discounts. Adams, who retired in 1998, worked on the Burglary Task Force and the Vice Squad.
. . .
GROWING UP – The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, celebrates the first anniversary of the hatching of its youngest penguins, Smitty and Jules, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be talks by penguin keepers, a penguin ice sculpture created by students at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and live-streamed penguin encounters at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. Advance reservations are advised. Visit aquariumofniagara.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Zach Lesswing, Jane Larcom, Geoff Kelly, Paula Witherell, Kyle Okposo, Faye Evans, Dianne Williams, Chase Giambra, Melissa Higgins Goff, Carmine Pardi, Janis Poretti Preston, Robert Riley, Diane Wisniewski, Debbie Bombardier, Misha Foote, Crissy Clancy, Angela Bosworth, Father Charles Slisz, Sister Loriette Tokasz and Leonard Barton.
AND SATURDAY – Joan Lawrence, Jacqueline Trace, Mary Kate O’Connell, Doug Gaston, Jeff Biesinger, Harry Dickenson, Marie Kardach, Melanie Prynn, Jessie Iarocci, Alice McDermott, Mason Youngman, Aidan Hart, Dawn Gnojek, Nancy Battaglia, Mary Jane Sledz, Tony Fialkowski, Linda Gonzales, June Miller, Mary Jane Greene, Kenneth Transki, Judy Franger, Karen Kosis, Collette Strynadka, Marge Dickman, Aidan Recktenwalt, Connor Recktenwalt, Daniel LaGrow, Melissa Quinones, Helena Mueller, Michaela Mueller, Angela McCabe, Owen Chase, Maria Batt and Susan Zolnowski.
AND SUNDAY – Bob Padgug, Paula Salamone, Tony Caferro, Diane Elmer, Rob Weisenburg, Michelle Ritchey, Lacey Miller, Marcia Cleary Walker, Chris Belin, Christopher Sasiadek, Robin Bartoo, Elsie Ver, Amy Preston, Marcia Herren, Chuck Bratek, Joe Tilert and Sean Patrick England.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.