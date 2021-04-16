Reporters' Notebook: April 16, 2021 – Reality check

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning French author Anatole France, born on this date in 1844, “If 50 million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing.”

GOOD TO GO – SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, will offer a drive-through Polish dinner at its Pine Street entrance from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Catered by Babcia’s Pierogi, it includes kielbasa, pierogi, red cabbage and golumbki. Dinners are $15, $12 in advance. To order, call Ray Guagliardi at 864-4562 or visit givebutter.com/spprcpolishdinner.

TRUE TO LIFE – Retired Buffalo Police detective Dennis M. Adams will appear to sign copies of his first novel, “Motive,” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Towne Restaurant, 186 Allen St. There will be free coffee and food discounts. Adams, who retired in 1998, worked on the Burglary Task Force and the Vice Squad.

