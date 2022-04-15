Reporters' Notebook: April 15, 2022 – Far-sighted

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, born on this date in 1452, “There are three classes of people: those who see, those who see when they are shown, those who do not see.”

. . .

STAY SAFE – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will hold a free child car seat safety check from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road. If a deputy finds a damaged or expired car seat, a limited number of new seats will be available.

. . .

OOPS! – The New York Power Authority’s annual Eggstravaganza was last Saturday. The information we received had the wrong date.

. . .

YUMMY STUFF – Delight your pet this weekend with a treat bag offered by Pet Connection Programs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kloc’s Blossom Chapel, 4680 Clinton St. at Borden Road, West Seneca. Dog bags are $10. Cat bags are $5.

. . .

CHURCH NOTE – Bishop Michael Fisher will bless Easter baskets (Swienconka) at noon Saturday in St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street.

. . .

BE YOUR BEST – There’s still time to become a contestant in the Our Little Miss Scholarship Competition, a pageant for girls and women of all ages, which will be held April 30 in Zion Lutheran Church, 1004 Michigan Ave., Niagara Falls. Deadline is next Wednesday. For more info, call 716-417-4808 or email newyork@ourlittlemiss.com.

. . .

