OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from baseball legend Pete Rose, born on this date in 1941, “I was born on the day Lincoln was shot and the Titanic sank.”

NOTES IN TRIBUTE – During its performances this weekend, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will dedicate Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony to longtime Buffalo News classical music critic Herman Trotter, who died March 12. The concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Kleinhans Music Hall will be conducted by former BPO music director Maximiano Valdes. For more info, visit bpo.org.

STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold its last flea market of the season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free appraisals of antiques, toys, collectibles and military items. Ten Lives Club and Magic’s Mission will offer adoptable dogs and cats.

TUNED IN – The violin-guitar duo Duo Purla will perform in at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Casual Concert series in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.

Six bands are featured as WNY Drummers for Homeless People hold their second annual country jamboree from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Cove, 4701 Transit Road, Depew. Donation is $20. The lineup includes Apple Jack, Rockin’ Robin, West of the Mark, Wasted Whiskey, Blood Money and Pin Ups for a Cause.

ON THE WING – A representative from Wild Birds Unlimited will speak at a meeting of the Cheektowaga Garden Club at 7 p.m. Monday in Maryvale Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 716-574-9500.

PASS THE SYRUP – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Youth Development Goat Program is hosting a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in the Stockton Fire Hall, 28 28 Stockton-Kimball Stand Road. Tickets are $10, $5 for kids 5 and under.

LUNCH DATE – Bill Lin will share his mother’s Holocaust story at the next Let’s Do Lunch program at noon next Thursday in Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Road, Amherst. Reservations needed by Monday. Send a $24 check payable to the Town of Amherst to the Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

