Reporters' Notebook: April 14, 2021 – Winning Ways

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to baseball legend Pete Rose, born on this date in 1941, “Somebody’s gotta win and somebody’s gotta lose and I believe in letting the other guy lose.”

DON’T WAIT – You can still get tickets to win an 84-inch by 92-inch quilt that the West Seneca Woman’s Club is raffling on Saturday. Colors are white, black, gold and gray. Tickets are $2 each, three for $5. Send a check to West Seneca Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 102, West Seneca, NY 14224. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program.

GOOD TO GO – Deaf Access Services, which is affiliated with People Inc., is hosting a drive-through barbecue by BW’s Smokin’ Barrels from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the People Inc. offices, 1219 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Chicken dinners are $12, ribs are $16, combination dinners are $14. To pre-order, visit wnydas.org/events.

