Reporters' Notebook: April 14, 2021 – Winning Ways

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to baseball legend Pete Rose, born on this date in 1941, “Somebody’s gotta win and somebody’s gotta lose and I believe in letting the other guy lose.”
DON’T WAIT – You can still get tickets to win an 84-inch by 92-inch quilt that the West Seneca Woman’s Club is raffling on Saturday. Colors are white, black, gold and gray. Tickets are $2 each, three for $5. Send a check to West Seneca Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 102, West Seneca, NY 14224. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program.
GOOD TO GO – Deaf Access Services, which is affiliated with People Inc., is hosting a drive-through barbecue by BW’s Smokin’ Barrels from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the People Inc. offices, 1219 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Chicken dinners are $12, ribs are $16, combination dinners are $14. To pre-order, visit wnydas.org/events.
HERE’S THE BEEF – Today is the last day to buy tickets for the Kenan Center Virtual Meat Raffle, which will be held online at 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50 and include 45 chances to win. For tickets, which will be sent by email, visit kenancenter.org. Proceeds benefit Kenan Arena programming.
PROFESSIONAL TIPS – Free Zoom workshops by makeup artist Craig Lindberg, actor Josie DiVincenzo and animation artist Tony White are part of this year’s Niagara County Community College Film & Animation Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 1.
Lindberg, who worked on Season Six of “The Walking Dead” and for 16 years on “Saturday Night Live,” will offer “Special Effects for TV and Film.” Buffalo-born DiVincenzo, who has made more than two dozen appearances in prime time TV shows, will teach “Auditioning for the Camera: More Than Meets the Lens.” White, who did the award-winning title sequence for “The Pink Panther Strikes Again,” will lead a class on “Hand-Drawn 2D Animation.”
Enrollment is limited to the first 20 who sign up for each workshop. Register at bit.ly/ncccfilmfest.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jim Greer, Peter Flynn, Jeff Criden, John Meindl, Michael Benzin, Dan Summerville, Janet DeSimone, Pauline Maloney, Leonard Marciniak, Jeremy Kowalski, Jennifer Dissette, Lillian Clare, Marcia Zientara, P. J. Edbauer, Stephen Towle and Laila Corcimiglia.
AND THURSDAY – Doug Sherman, Vic Adragna, Dr. Mark Donahue, Margy Toohey, Dave Clouden, Darlene Grieble, Adelyn Grace Louth, Debbie Waldorf, Victoria Lester, Brooklyn Walker, Karen Murray, Chloe Bell, Dr. Nedra Harrison, Linda Weber, Melanie Russell, Antonio M. Stevens, Addison Rejewski, Amanda McQuillan, Linda Smerka, Pete Maduri, LaGayette Smith, Cooper Hirtzel, Catherine Alsford, Frances Senker and Anaka Litz.
