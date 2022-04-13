Reporters' Notebook: April 13, 2022 – Deja vu

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Eudora Welty, born on this date in 1909, “Never think you’ve seen the last of anything.”

. . .

SACRED SONG – St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, Church and Pearl streets in downtown Buffalo, will offer a Tre Ore (The Great Three Hours) service from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, including the Seven Last Words of Christ from the Cross. The public is free to come and go as needed. An evening liturgy also will be offered at 7 p.m. For more info, visit SPCBuffalo.org.

The Calvary Choir at Calvary Episcopal Church, Milton Street and South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, will present a newly rediscovered choral work, “Simon Bore the Cross,” by Black composer Margaret Bonds, with text by Langston Hughes, at 7 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.

. . .

COMING CLEAN – National Laundry Day is Friday and to celebrate on Saturday, Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown will show how laundry was done in the 18th century, including how stains were removed and how soap was made. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.

. . .

BUNNY TRAIL – The East Aurora Rotary Club brings back its Bunny Hop 5K Run at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the East Aurora American Legion Post, 1 Legion Drive, East Aurora. A post-race celebration follows. To register, visit earotary.org.

. . .

OVER EASY – The New York Power Authority will hold its annual Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Admission is free and there will be free photos with the bunny until 2 p.m., an egg hunt, Girl Scout activities, face painting and free rides on the Niagara Scenic Trolley. For more info, call 716-286-6661 or visit nypa.gov.

. . .

BE SAFE – Tiffany Erhard from the NY Statewide Senior Action Council will talk about health care scams and protecting health information at 11 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Sponsored by Chapter 439 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, it’s free. For more info, email narfe439@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rasmus Dahlin, Dana Tillou, Jack Quinn, Liz Kahn, Russ Salvatore, Patrick Kane, Dwane Hall, Toni Vazquez, Curlane Jones Brown, Avery Bristow, Denise DeSimone, Taylor Perry Ashmore, Tommy Amodeo, Lauren Guy, Ian Forsyth, Allyson Siffringer, Collete Hall, Chuck Metler, Kristi Zielinski, John “Peanut Biddle” Biddlecom, Jack Harrington and Joe Serwinowski.

AND THURSDAY – Jim Greer, Peter Flynn, Jeff Criden, John Meindl, Michael Benzin, Dan Summerville, Patrick Edbauer, Jane Heisler, Lillian Clare, Elizabeth Dunford, Laila Corcimiglia, Pauline Maloney, Leonard Marciniak, Dave “Brauts” Brautlacht, Dan Schmidt, Ann Andriaccio and Ray Ward.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

