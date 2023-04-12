OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and retired late night talk show host David Letterman, born on this date in 1947, “If it wasn’t for the coffee, I’d have no identifiable personality whatsoever.”

CENTURY MARKS – A birthday party Thursday will celebrate three residents of Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village in the Town of Tonawanda who are becoming centenarians this year. Joining friends and family members will be Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, who will present Gertrude Fogelson, Howard Knab and Jung Rhee with proclamations honoring their 100 years.

TIME OF NEED – Louise Forney of Hamburg has needed oxygen and has been unable to work as a nurse ever since she was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease, in May 2013. Her last option for treatment is a double lung transplant. To help with her medical expenses, family and friends are holding a benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the North Boston Fire Company, 5646 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg. Tickets are $30, $25 advance, and include food, beer and other beverages. For more info, call Corky Forney at 716-545-0811. To donate, visit her page at gofundme.com.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For info, call 716-550-1232.

HIGH HOPES – Buffalo News sportswriter Jay Skurski, who writes the Bills Mailbag column, will talk about the upcoming football season and lead a Bills draft prediction contest at 3 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Reservations advised. Call 716-332-4375.

SPOOKED – Author John Snodgrass, who teaches at Canisius College, will read and sign copies of his latest book, “Supernatural Shakespeare,” at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St.

STAY SAFE – Amherst Police Officer Trey Johnson will talk about scams targeting the elderly at a session sponsored by Northtowns Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, at 11 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Admission is free.

OOPS! – Wrong location in Monday's column for the talk today by Christopher R. Manning, founder of Buffalo Creek Charter School. He's speaking in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo History Museum.

