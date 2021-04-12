Reporters' Notebook: April 12, 2021 – Taking care of business

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to late-night talk show host David Letterman, born on this date in 1947, “There’s no business like show business, but there are several businesses like accounting.”
FOREVER YOUNG – Michelle Urbanczyk, CEO of Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
SMART MONEY – “Keeping Your Credit and Wallet Safe” is the topic of a free virtual workshop at noon Tuesday sponsored by Consumer Credit Counseling Service in conjunction with Financial Literacy Month. To sign up, call 712-2060 or visit consumercreditbuffalo.org.
TAKE THE WHEEL – Niagara University is offering a live defensive driving course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dunleavy Hall on campus. Those who complete the course can get a 10% discount on their car insurance for three years. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Fee is $15. To register, call 286-8189 or visit niagara.edu/ce-classes. Deadline is Friday.
FACING THE MUSIC – The Buffalo Chamber Players will add an in-person audience of 30 pre-invited people to its live streaming concert from Asbury Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The program includes works by Richard Strauss, William Grant Still and Mary Kouyoumdjian. For online tickets, offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, visit buffalochamberplayers.org. The performance will be available online for a week.
REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1961 from Orchard Park High School is planning a 60th reunion with a dinner July 31 at Orchard Park Country Club and a picnic Aug. 1 in Chestnut Ridge Park. For more info, email Diane Rupp Piscopo at diane.piscopo6@gmail.com, Ron McEwan at rmce23@aol.com or Gail Schueler Kedzierski at gardengirl5243@aol.com.
