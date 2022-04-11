Reporters' Notebook: April 11, 2022 – No problem

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist and author Theodore Isaac Rubin, born on this date in 1923, “The problem is not that there are problems. The problem is expecting otherwise and thinking that having problems is a problem.”

SAVE THE DATES – Dave O’Donnell of Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm will offer “The Current State of the Eastern Monarch Butterfly Population” as the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway. At 7:30, Kimberly Adriaansen, program manager at Tifft Nature Preserve, will speak on “Ecological Preservation of Tifft Nature Preserve.” All are welcome.

Johnathan McNaddy of the Orchard Park Fire Department will speak on fire safety at the monthly meeting of the Women’s Club of Orchard Park at noon Wednesday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St. Guests are welcome. For more info, email tasiuta@gmail.com.

Reservations are needed today for the next meeting of the Clarence Contemporary Club at 9:45 a.m. April 19 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3840 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Mark Carra of the Buffalo Audubon Society will speak on “The Art of Attracting Birds.” Lunch follows. Cost is $27. Call Susie Stenson at 716-424-8374.

OVAL OFFICE – “Buffalo’s Presidential Story” is the topic of the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speakers are Peter Schiffmacher and Bren T. Price Sr. of iTours 360VR. Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84610961181.

The Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, holds its next Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Thursday. Topic is the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Fee is $3.

CHURCH NOTE – The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston and the Youngstown Presbyterian Church will host a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Old Stone Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston, following a soup and bread dinner at 6. Dinner reservations required. Call 716-754-4945.

REUNION TIME – Bennett High School will hold an all-class reunion at the school from 5 to 9 p.m. June 10. Only 200 tickets available. $25. For info and tickets, visit bennettalumni.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ed Rupp, Derek Gee, Alison Pipitone, Vincent Gallo, Robert Fink, Dawn Maher, Paula Paradise, Sarah Feeney, Audrey Meinking, Tommy Quinn, Kiki Delano, Barb Lucchino, Esther Caldarelli, Samantha Mayville, Lee Delellis, Eric Pearlstein, Victoria Tomaka, Lynda Pawlak, Jesse Kyle Buczkowski and Amy Betros.

AND TUESDAY – Jim Butler, Steve Jones, Dr. Herman Mogavero, Jennifer Stanonis, Duane Paddock, Dr. Gene Sibick, Delores A. Foreman, Josh Smith Jr., Xander O. Vallone, Bob Terray, Doran Murray, Jamie Cahill Michalski, Jon Campolo, Peggy Moffat, Genevieve LaVenture, Pat Kiley, Nala Gayle, Grace McCormick, Olivia Denecke, Brendan Allman, Ed Mendofik and Colleen Ann Schroeder.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

