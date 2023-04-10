OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British essayist and critic William Hazlitt, born on this date in 1778, “The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure very much.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Lex Maccubbin from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper will discuss protecting waterways at the next meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. Guests welcome. For more info, call 716-833-3899.

Kristine Kasbohm, director of the Andrew L. Bouwhuis Library at Canisius College, talks about the library’s history in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/86181176049.

“Reaching Beyond the Classroom” is the theme as Christopher R. Manning, founder of Buffalo Creek Charter School, speaks at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Admission is $5. Beer and wine available.

Educator Robert Poczik gives a presentation on “The Life of Frederick Law Olmsted” at a program sponsored by the Western New York Herb Study Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Refreshments follow.

. . .

FAMILY TIES – The National Alliance on Mental Illness Buffalo & Erie County holds a free family support group online at 7 p.m. Thursday. To register, email online@namibuffalony.org with the subject “Family Support Online” and include name and phone number.

. . .

BRAIN POWER – Friday is the deadline to register for the Community World Trivia Competition, a global knowledge challenge, sponsored by the International Institute of Buffalo. Teams of six will compete on April 27 in the Roswell Park Research Studies Center, Elm and Carlton streets. Fee is $240 for a table of six. For info and to sign up, visit iibuffalo.org/trivia.

. . .

INSIDE TIPS – Learn the ins and outs of the music business in a series of free workshops beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library in Lafayette Square. Covering copyrights, publishing, distribution and other topics will be recording artist Melissa Kate from the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Advisory Committee and Hall of Famers Ron Walker and Van Taylor. Sessions continue at various locations through May 27. For more info and sign up, visit bmhof.org/three2go.html.

Find out the best ways to plant and grow a tree at a free three-hour workshop at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science, presented by the Buffalo Green Fund, Re-Tree WNY and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. Register at BuffaloGreenFund.org/volunteer.

. . .

PREP FOR PRE-K – Another series of Puppy Tales, a six-week program of storytelling for children aged 2 to 4, begins at 10 a.m. April 21 at Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Each session includes three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cost is $30 per child. Registration limited to 20. To sign up, visit the store or call 716-823-2665.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – The annual Clarence Central School reunion will be held Aug. 5 in Clarence Town Park and organizers are looking for graduates from the years 1950, 1953, 1963 and 1965 to 1969 to represent their classes. For info, call 716-998-5085.

The Diocesan Preparatory Seminary Class of 1968 is planning a 55th Emerald Anniversary reunion in early August and organizers would like to contact missing classmates David D. Miller, Michael J. Nixon, William A. Spencer, Paul T. Escott, John S. Paner and William J. Dowd. Anyone with info about them is asked to call class president Peter T. Johnson at 585-307-8629.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lori Repicci, Steve Tasker, Sarah Fonzi, Candace Johnson, Lisa Kane, Ilene Fleischmann, Nancy Johnston, Gayle Sitarek, Jim Szczublewski, Karley Baker, Dorothy Dillemuth, Gabe Diel, Robert Balbeck, Peggy Nigrelli, Lynne Meidenbauer, Carly Siuta, Joanne Ferrelli, Johnny “Big Guy” Melisz, Clare Bruno, Dr. Reg Abraham, Judy Phillips, Nina Crimi, Judy Moskal, Evelyn Skelly and Elaine Collier.

AND TUESDAY – Ed Rupp, Derek Gee, Alison Pipitone, Vincent Gallo, Robert Fink, Dawn Maher, Paula Paradise, Audrey Meinking, Rita Krecisz, Sarah Feeney, Esther Caldarelli, Barb Lucchino, Eric Pearlstein, Victoria Tomaka, Lynda Pawlak, Samantha Mayville, Jesse Kyle Buczkowski, Lee DeLellis, Gere Berger and Luke Weber.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.