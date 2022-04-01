Reporters' Notebook: April 1, 2022 – Persistence pays

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist Abraham Maslow, born on this date in 1908, “If I were dropped out of a plane into the ocean and told the nearest land was a thousand miles away, I’d still swim.”

YOU CAN HELP – Assist war victims in Ukraine with purchases of Ukrainian food favorites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Choose from cabbage rolls, Easter bread and several kinds of pierogi and pastries. For info, visit UkrainiansOfBuffalo.com.

CHURCH NOTES – The Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra, led by Donna Lorenzo, performs the complete instrumental movements of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. Tickets $20, $10 for students and seniors. For tickets and info, call 716-480-8313 or visit BSCBuffalo.org/events.