Reporters' Notebook: April 1, 2022 – Persistence pays

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist Abraham Maslow, born on this date in 1908, “If I were dropped out of a plane into the ocean and told the nearest land was a thousand miles away, I’d still swim.”
. . .
YOU CAN HELP – Assist war victims in Ukraine with purchases of Ukrainian food favorites from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Choose from cabbage rolls, Easter bread and several kinds of pierogi and pastries. For info, visit UkrainiansOfBuffalo.com.
. . .
CHURCH NOTES – The Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra, led by Donna Lorenzo, performs the complete instrumental movements of Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. Tickets $20, $10 for students and seniors. For tickets and info, call 716-480-8313 or visit BSCBuffalo.org/events.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St. in downtown Buffalo, offers Readings and Music for Passiontide at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Cathedral Choir, directed by Rev. Canon Robert Duerr, will perform works by Bach, Brahms and others. Admission is free. Also streamed live at SPCBuffalo.org.
. . .
VIRTUAL SEARCH – The Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market in Eastern Hills Mall is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt this weekend, but finders can’t be keepers.
“We’ve hidden 10 eggs throughout the mall in places where they are easily visible, but not easily reached,” says mall general manager Russ Fulton. “Hunters can ‘find’ the eggs by taking pictures of them on their phones or cameras.”
Everyone who posts all 10 on the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages will be entered in a drawing to win prizes donated by the mall’s Easter vendors and regular merchants.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michelle Eisen, W. Paul Ganley, Barbara Miller-Williams, Nancy Fischer, Lauren Hall, Mary Ann Sole, John Orville Mudie, Bobby Mascia, Mary Gibbons, Cheryl Utech Cummings, Mary Ann Sole, Cheryl Franklin-Cook, Julia Anne Hall, Jeannine Fabiniak, Ava Giardina, Bernd Reihe, Adeline LaVenture, Teresa Tasker, Michael McGavis, Sister Mary Jo Colucci, Jacob Reid, Sister Ann Helene Koenig, Bonnie Werdein, Linda Federowicz, Sister Mary Ursuline Hilinski,Sister Ann Helene Koenig, Barbara Hastings, Gerry “Ger Bear” Burke, Tom “The Mayor” Moses and Colleen “Trixie” Stoczynski.
AND SATURDAY – Yvonne Minor-Ragan, Vincent J. Coppola, Brian Rathke, Nolan Prynn, Julie Annabelle Gromlovits, Deb Ruppel, Jon Kenney, Shane Vredenburg, Luca Tiranno, Wayne “Tuna” Christman, Addison Huller, Sam Partridge, Dick Nagle, Ryleigh Schneider, Geoff Schall, Ryan Patrick Yeates, Madelyn Grace Buczkowski, Sister Mary Roseann Godel, Dan Robinson, Roy Burner and John Kaniecki.
AND SUNDAY – Peter D. Breitnauer, Karen Lorefice, Katie Broderick, Peggy Willard, Jerry Murphy, Bonnie Heintzman, Pat Mleczko, Kevin Cunningham, Robert E. Metzger, Erin Biddle Kaminski, David C. Hall, Mary Frances Crooke, Mary Ann Sharrow, Darci Golebiewski, Gary Scuto, Esther Saia Filbert, Joe Goodrow, Karen Lorefice, Victoria Mueller, Joan Bender and Maureen Hosken.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.