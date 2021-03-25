Report urging Sheriff's Office reforms is approved by County Legislature

The Erie County Legislature adopted a report Thursday recommending numerous Erie County Sheriff's Office reforms to foster diversity and transparency, hold deputies accountable, and improve community outreach and policing.

Members of of the Republican-supported minority caucus said the report should be "accepted," not "adopted," believing that the report falls outside the Legislature's purview.

Both legislators and reform task force members stressed that the report should be a starting point for Erie County leaders.

"This is a step in the right direction, but this in no way should be a one-and-done," said Melody Baker, a statistical consultant on the task force who described how she, a Black woman, was wrongly jailed by suburban police. "We do need to be reconvened, and it does have to be more representative of people who have been most affected by issues with the criminal justice system."

The task force has recommended better diversity recruitment efforts that rely less on the "friends-and-family plan," and providing more citizen oversight over complaint investigations and the hiring of top administrators, among other changes.