Report urging Sheriff's Office reforms approved by Erie County Legislature

The Erie County Legislature adopted a report Thursday recommending numerous Erie County Sheriff's Office reforms to foster diversity and transparency, hold deputies accountable, and improve community outreach and policing.
Members of the Republican-supported minority caucus said the report should be "accepted," not "adopted," saying that adoption falls outside the Legislature's purview. Democrats said later that state law clearly requires approval.
Both legislators and reform task force members stressed that the report should be a starting point for Erie County leaders.
"This is a step in the right direction, but this in no way should be a one-and-done," said Melody Baker, a statistical consultant on the task force who described how she, a Black woman, was wrongly jailed by suburban police. "We do need to be reconvened, and it does have to be more representative of people who have been most affected by issues with the criminal justice system."
The task force has recommended better diversity recruitment efforts that rely less on the "friends-and-family plan," and providing more citizen oversight over complaint investigations and the hiring of top administrators, among other changes.
But Black members of the committee pointed out that while the initial recommendations are worthwhile, the Police Reform Citizen Task Force had a short time to meet, and most of the task force members and public feedback to the task force surveys came from white people living in suburban and rural communities.
They said that going forward, more people who are likely to be the victim of police brutality should have a greater voice in reforms.
"I think it's important that people are directly impacted by this issue have a greater role in deciding what we do about it," said J. Miles Gresham, a Black committee member, public defender and policy fellow for Partnership for the Public Good.
Legislator Howard Johnson, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said discussion of Sheriff's Office reforms will remain a committee priority.
"We've just scratched the surface on this," he said, "and this is something we have to keep going."
A police reform task force wants the Sheriff's Office to become more diverse and transparent, while adding more citizen oversight.
It also recommends more deputy training; a crisis team to respond to mental health calls; and a citizen review board that would investigate all citizen complaints against deputies.
Among key findings in the draft task force report:
• The 146 deputies assigned to the sheriff's patrol unit are overwhelmingly white and male. There are only two people of color, one Black deputy and one Native American, and only 12 women, all white. The task force reflected that many people who join the Sheriff's Office have a friends or family connection.
• The Professional Standards Divisions responsible for investigating and disciplining officers sometimes puts those investigators in the precarious position of investigating officers who outrank them. In addition, the investigators have no time frame to complete any investigations.
• Some top leadership positions in the Sheriff's Office are filled as patronage hires by people with limited leadership training. One deputy described the Sheriff's Office as being "loaded with political flunkies and not dedicated professionals."
• The Sheriff's Office has no "early warning system" to monitor deputies who have been subject to complaints or discipline.
• The current method of civil service for deputies is ineffective and a barrier to recruitment of people of color.
The report focused solely on policing efforts, as charged by the governor, and did not weigh in on jail management issues.
Among the task force's key recommendations:
• Develop a racial diversity recruitment plan that includes outreach to community centers and schools.
• Require the use of body and dashboard cameras by patrol deputies.
• Offer and require more police sensitivity and de-escalation training.
• Empanel a citizen review board responsible for "fielding, reviewing and the investigation and disposition of all citizen complaints made against a deputy." The board also would be responsible for vetting and approving any appointee of the sheriff who would be placed in an exempt, confidential or policymaking position.
• Require members of the Professional Standards Division to be ranking officers who would not investigate anyone with a higher rank.
• Establish a 90-day time frame for completing internal affairs investigations, which may be extended by the supervisor under certain circumstances. Complaints against the department should be made public.
• Begin issuing an annual report of the Sheriff's Office budget, expenses, operations, statistical reports on its essential functions and other information. No public annual report has been produced since 2004.
• Create a Crisis Services Response Team that would play a role in assisting deputies responding to mental health calls and emotional welfare visits.
• Provide more training to deputies on a wide range of topics, including risk assessment and de-escalation methods for large gatherings, protests and high-risk situations; strengthening community relations with communities of color; domestic violence and mental health; and use of force.
• Update the sheriff's use-of-force policy, in consultation with Central Police Services, to be more specific regarding what constitutes use of force and how it should be reported. A review of current policies against best practices is recommended.