Report urging Sheriff's Office reforms approved by Erie County Legislature

But Black members of the committee pointed out that while the initial recommendations are worthwhile, the Police Reform Citizen Task Force had a short time to meet, and most of the task force members and public feedback to the task force surveys came from white people living in suburban and rural communities.

They said that going forward, more people who are likely to be the victim of police brutality should have a greater voice in reforms.

"I think it's important that people are directly impacted by this issue have a greater role in deciding what we do about it," said J. Miles Gresham, a Black committee member, public defender and policy fellow for Partnership for the Public Good.

Legislator Howard Johnson, chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said discussion of Sheriff's Office reforms will remain a committee priority.

"We've just scratched the surface on this," he said, "and this is something we have to keep going."

A police reform task force wants the Sheriff's Office to become more diverse and transparent, while adding more citizen oversight.

It also recommends more deputy training; a crisis team to respond to mental health calls; and a citizen review board that would investigate all citizen complaints against deputies.