The state's "Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan" doesn't have a specific plan for blizzards.

The state didn't adequately communicate the severity of the blizzard ahead of its arrival and sometimes sent confusing messages during and after the storm.

Erie County uses an older version of the state's software for emergency response that makes it hard to use and relay information – and the software itself it difficult to navigate.

Those are some of the key takeaways from a 49-page report on the state's response to the Blizzard of 2022, released Friday by the state.

The after-action review was commissioned by the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and conducted by Guidehouse, a consulting firm, which said it reviews over 1,300 pages of documentation, from internal email briefings to weather reports, interviews with 50 people from the state, local agencies and private sector and a focus group of Buffalo residents who experienced the blizzard. They mirror many of the same criticisms and recommendations in a report conducted by researchers at New York University commissioned by the City of Buffalo to review the city's response.

The review made numerous recommendations for improvements which Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray told The Buffalo News she is taking to heart and that members of her division are working on diligently before the next winter season arrives.

"The challenge of this storm was not about personnel and equipment," Bray said. "Frankly, I wish it was. Those are challenges we all know how to fix. This was about access and mobility. Those are challenges that are much harder to solve."

The blizzard hit the morning of Dec. 23 and lasted through Christmas morning, causing whiteout conditions that made even walking outside perilous. Heavy lake-effect snow continued for the next several days. More than 100,000 people lost power, including about 30,000 in Erie County as temperatures plummeted well below freezing. In the end, Erie County counted 47 fatalities due to the extreme weather.

The report points out the severity of the storm as well as the timing: It hit on a Friday, two days before Christmas. That meant lots of people were eager to travel and many government agencies were thinly staffed. It also came five weeks after a major lake-effect storm walloped the Southtowns and part of South Buffalo.

"Overall, people in Western New York were able to weather the November storm well and the storm did not result in significant damage," the report says. "When the storm that would become the Blizzard of ’22 was initially forecast, it is possible that some Western New York residents underestimated the need to prepare, given the recent relative ease of storm experience in November 2022."

One of the major areas of criticisms in the review was about communication.

Ahead of the blizzard, the messaging to the public didn't convey how much of a deadly threat it posed.

The report pointed to an example of a tweet sent out on Dec. 23 about the extreme conditions on the road that said "heed all warnings and stay off the road."

The report said: "The clear direction to 'stay off the road' is useful to drivers, but a reference to 'heed all warnings' could have been enhanced by referring to the specific rules in place at that time. Communications from individual agencies may have lacked the broader context needed for residents to appropriately plan their travel."

The report urged the state to use "plain language in every message, so that everyone is clear on the recommended actions to take during an emergency."

Bray agreed.

"One thing differently I would have done is to use that type of language," she said. She used the example of how the National Weather Service began changing its messaging about tornadoes about 10 years ago. "They'd switched from saying this tornado has winds of 200 mph to saying this is unsurvivable above-ground. It sounds bad. I know you cant survive it if you're above-ground. It makes me wonder: Do we need a similar type of language switch when we're talking about extreme blizzards? This was literally the type of blizzard we only see on mountains. This was the longest ever-recorded blizzard below 5,000 feet."

Bray also offered context, pointing out that at the beginning of the week of the blizzard, forecasters were predicting a statewide winter storm that was expected to have multiple kinds of impacts across the state, including storm surges on Long Island and a flash freeze in the central part of the state, in addition to lake-effect snow in Buffalo. The timing of the arrival of the blizzard also played a factor in messaging, she said. It was initially predicted to hit on the afternoon of Dec. 23 but instead arrived earlier, causing whiteout conditions by 8 a.m., she said.

Confusion over road closures

The report outlined how road closures weren't communicated or coordinated well.

"... There were roads without physical gates to block entry, noncommercial travelers could still access roads across the region. Some motorists in passenger vehicles became stuck due to the harsh winter conditions as they attempted to travel on unblocked roads," the report said.

They recommended more gate barriers on ramps to state roads.

They also recommended that "all emergency response partners should keep the interconnected nature of various roads in mind during coordination efforts and share insights on road closure and opening decision-making processes with their partners. This would assist with keeping people off the roads when conditions warranted such efforts," the report said.

No specific blizzard plan

The state's Comprehensive Emergency Response Plan covers a wide variety of major incidents, but doesn't have a specific plan tailored to blizzards, the report found.

"... There is no current annex explicitly for blizzards," the report said. "There is a clear need for this annex as several counties face the increasing possibility of extreme winter weather each year. Creating an annex specifically for blizzards, particularly long-duration blizzards, would allow the State to develop tailored strategies for dealing with a specific set of severe winter weather effects, including heavy snow, lake-effect winds and whiteout conditions."

The plan should include "establishing which counties and localities are most affected by this hazard, anticipated risks and mitigation strategies, and how the State can better assist them," the report found.

Bray said that following Hurricane Katrina, the federal government offered guidance on emergency management that urged them to develop plans that covered a wide range of disasters.

"I don't know that response would have been difference with an annex" specific to blizzards, she said.

However, her division is now working on a blizzard plan, along with one for extreme heat.

Blizzards, especially like the one that hit Buffalo last year, "are categorically different" from a normal snowstorm.

She said the plan will be ready before the winter.

Software issues

The state uses a system called New York Responds, described in the report as "a software platform that provides a centralized location for local and State administrators to share data and track incident-specific information during emergencies."

Erie County uses an older version of the software called Disaster Local Area Network. They are similar and they can work together, but it doesn't always go smoothly.

"During interviews with key stakeholders, it emerged that some initial difficulties also came from local personnel’s unfamiliarity with the system in a high-stress environment, resulting in a lack of resource requests to the State," the review found. "Because of this, the State lacked critical information on the operating environment and emergency management landscape in WNY for support missions taking place on Friday, Dec. 23, within the context of the early phases of this storm."

The report also found that neither of the systems is intuitive and required extra steps to "push" the information to the state that some users of the county system didn't realize they needed to make.

Bray acknowledged the issues and said the state is working on providing more training in different formats and also guidebooks that are easy to understand to help those who need to use the system.

"It is absolutely my job to make sure very county and every city knows how to ask us for help," Bray said.

The review urged the state to make the changes and be ready for more, in light of the extreme weather events across the globe that have grown more frequent due to climate change.

"Given the ongoing reality of climate change, New York State will see a storm like this again. As temperatures stay warmer for longer periods, it will get increasingly difficult for Lake Erie to freeze. This will only intensify the lake-effect snow phenomenon. Going forward, New York will need to maintain a constant state of readiness, centered on the philosophy of continuous improvement," the report concluded.

An Erie County spokesman said Friday the county provided "full access to all key county personnel involved in the storm response" for the after action review. Regarding the software issues, the spokesman said that the county's "is the exact system as the New York Responds software mentioned in the report, so there are no compatibility issues. These software systems, made locally by Buffalo Computer Graphics, are fully compatible and interlinked.”

Buffalo city officials said Friday they were reviewing the state-commissioned report. Since the blizzard, said Michael J. DeGeorge, spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown, the city has established a storm response task force and purchased "new equipment and adopted new snow-fighting procedures."