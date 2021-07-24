Report of vandalism at Sahlen Field under investigation

Buffalo police are investigating a report of vandalism at the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, a department spokesman, said an officer is on the way to take a report on the incident but he had no further information.

WKBW-TV early Saturday afternoon reported that a Bisons groundskeeper posted photos to Twitter that appear to show a vehicle went out onto the field sometime overnight, damaging a section of grass and dirt. The Twitter posts were later deleted, according to the station.

Bisons spokesman Brad Bisbing confirmed the team is trying to learn more about an apparent act of vandalism on the field.

"Yeah, we're looking into it, but no further comment at this time," Bisbing said.

Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo had hosted the Toronto Blue Jays for much of the summer, a stretch of games that ended Wednesday. The Blue Jays are heading back to Ontario and the Bisons, who had played their home games in Trenton, N.J., are set to return to Buffalo beginning Aug. 10.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.