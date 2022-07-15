Report names Buffalo Fire Academy grad whose auto crashed and burned

The recent Buffalo Fire Academy graduate whose car crashed and mysteriously caught fire before dawn on July 1 is 25 years old and lives about a mile from the accident scene.

Jordan Ernest resides in a neatly kept home in the city’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, a few minutes walk from the 600 block of Elk Street, where his Jeep Cherokee went up in flames.

“He feels he has done nothing wrong,” a woman who answered the door at the home said of Ernest. She said that his lawyer advised him to say little about the matter, so he would not be speaking to a reporter about it.

Early on July 1, Ernest’s Jeep slammed into a tow truck parked outside South Buffalo Auto Parts on Elk, according to a Buffalo Police accident report obtained by The Buffalo News.

The impact sent the tow truck into the nose of a parked Buick, and the Buick crunched into a parked vehicle owned by the city, the report says.

A security camera at South Buffalo Auto Parts recorded the collision. A person who has seen the video, but asked not to be identified, said the city-owned vehicle was a Buffalo Police Department tow truck, which was at the business for repairs.

The video also shows that soon after the crash, two other men appeared, and the Jeep Cherokee caught fire, the person who saw the images said.

A Buffalo police officer spotted the fire around 4:30 a.m. but reported that he couldn’t find the driver.

“The driver bailed out,” the officer told a dispatcher, according to radio chatter kept by the web service Broadcastify.

A fire department crew put out the flames, the officer called in the plate number, and the Jeep Cherokee was eventually towed to the city’s impound lot on Dart Street.

Police said in the accident report that while the vehicle is registered to Ernest, they could not say who was driving. The Jeep crashed several hours after a Buffalo Fire Academy ceremony on June 30 honored Ernest and 42 other graduates. He's now on administrative leave, or leave with pay, a city spokesman said.

A manager at South Buffalo Auto Parts said officers from the A District gathered up the video. A police source said Buffalo fire officials also began an inquiry. A person familiar with the Fire Department’s probe said it focuses on the actions of three recent Academy graduates. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo did not return a message seeking comment for this article.

District Attorney John J. Flynn’s team also is involved. Said Flynn’s spokeswoman: “Our office is investigating a motor vehicle crash and the subsequent fire of the vehicle registered to a recent Buffalo Fire Academy graduate.”