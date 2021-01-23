Report: Genesee County is contender for $17 billion Samsung chip-making plant

An industrial campus in Genesee County is one of five possible locations for a new $17 billion semiconductor factory that Samsung is considering constructing in this country, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The chip-making plant would employ up to 1,900 people and could open as soon as October 2022, according to the news organization.
The site in Genesee County, which wasn't specified, is one of five locations Samsung is scouting for the mega-factory along with two in and around Phoenix and two others in and around Austin, Texas.
The Genesee County site likely refers to the 1,250-acre Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP, located in the Town of Alabama and developed by the Genesee County Economic Development Center.
The newspaper based its report on documents and interviews with people familiar with the project. The Journal stated that officials in New York, Arizona and Texas either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.