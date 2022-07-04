Report clears prison officer who was spit on; video shows he kicked handcuffed inmate

The internal report into an ugly incident in the Erie County Correctional Facility goes on for almost 100 pages. A corrections officer reportedly kicked an inmate in the head as the inmate lay on the floor with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Was it excessive force? Body-camera video – which the Sheriff’s Office insists remain private – showed the officer plant his left foot and swing his right foot at the inmate’s head, according to the report.

Officer Daniel Piwowarczyk acknowledged in a sworn statement that he kicked the inmate as he thrashed around on the floor. But Piwowarczyk said the inmate had just spit on him, and he recalled that his boot struck the inmate’s upper right shoulder – not the head.

He went on to say he swung his boot not to retaliate but to stop the inmate from spitting at or biting an officer crouched over him.

The internal report doesn’t mention the inmate biting or trying to bite anyone.

With his explanation, Piwowarczyk was exonerated. Sheriff’s Office rules allow officers to use force against a restrained person to prevent injury to others.

Sheriff John C. Garcia’s internal investigators – who are drawn from the Sheriff’s Office unions that endorsed him in last year’s election – did not fault the officer. The District Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute. Piwowarczyk’s roughly three months of paid suspension was lifted June 6.

Bodily fluid as a weapon

“The problem of inmates using their bodily fluids as weapons against officers is a big concern,” said Keith Taylor, who spent most of his 26-year law enforcement career with the New York Police Department and served as an assistant commissioner with the New York City Department of Corrections. He’s now an adjunct professor with the Department of Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College.

“The use of force should not exceed the necessity of the threat,” Taylor said. “A kick to the head, that’s a difficult thing to justify unless that was the last resort, unless there was no other way for them to get this individual under control.

“I don’t want to say this should never happen because there may be that rare situation where there was no other choice,” Taylor said. “But in general, the use of a foot to the head of another human being can cause many more problems, many more injuries than it might resolve. That’s why in most self-defense training classes for public safety officers, the focus is not going to be on using feet to an individual’s head.”

Garcia’s investigators

The investigation into Piwowarczyk’s kick is one of the first potentially criminal matters investigated by the newly elected sheriff's Office of Professional Standards. During his transition last year, Garcia announced that the head of the union representing road deputies, Timothy Donovan, would head the unit investigating employee wrongdoing.

The union’s support had been crucial to Garcia as he headed into the Republican primary. Critics wondered if a former union official could effectively police his former brothers and sisters in organized labor. The Garcia team responded by saying Donovan offered “invaluable insight into grievance procedures, contract language, union issues with management and the rules that govern behavior within the office.”

The union’s vice president, Richard Lundberg, also joined the Professional Standards Division, as did Marc Priore, who for a time was a union official representing corrections officers at the correctional facility. All were involved to some degree with the Piwowarczyk probe.

In the Piwowarczyk case, Garcia’s team blocked The Buffalo News’ requests for the records under New York’s Freedom of Information Law and provided them only after the newspaper appealed. But the Sheriff’s Office still refuses to let the body camera video enter the public domain, citing the inmate’s privacy.

Former Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and his top officials would also use the inmate's privacy as reason to keep jail videos private. But they eventually relented. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office under Howard released video of a corrections officer slamming an inmate’s arm in a cell door’s pass-through hatch. The incident drew no blood, unlike the Piwowarczyk episode. The officer was fired.

Asked if he was satisfied with the Piwowarczyk inquiry, Garcia said through a spokesman: “My administration is committed to thoroughly investigating incidents that occur within the Jail Management and the Police Services . I have impaneled a team of skilled and dedicated Professional Standards investigators to ensure internal investigations are conducted properly and without delay.”

The struggle

The case circles around a then-19-year-old inmate with a mental health history, Nathaniel Oyoyo. He was being held on robbery and burglary charges and is now in a state prison. On Feb. 23, officers found him with a kitchen utensil that had been fashioned into a weapon, their records show. The next day they began to book him on a new charge of promoting prison contraband.

Oyoyo wasn’t having it. According to the prison’s reports, he became combative when officers tried to fingerprint him. He wanted to talk to someone in charge, insisted he was being treated unfairly and clenched his hands into fists.

“Take him to the ground,” an officer yelled.

Piwowarczyk was in the next room and was among the officers who hurried in to control Oyoyo. In statements to the Professional Standards Division, the officers said Oyoyo remained combative even after he was on the floor in handcuffs.

Wrote Piwowarczyk: “Inmate Oyoyo, while being handcuffed and rolled onto his left side, did look up at this officer and state, ‘I’m going to punch you in the face. When I see you on the street, I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill your family.’ ''

Then, according to Piwowarczyk, Oyoyo spit on his pant leg. A picture was taken later to help prove the allegation.

The internal report indicates Oyoyo never filed a formal complaint. But he did say he had been kicked in the face – blood flowed from a cut near his left eye – and a high-ranking prison official alerted Professional Standards.

None of the officers described Piwowarczyk or anyone kicking the handcuffed inmate in the face or head. For a brief time, Officer Jonathan Naegely was the exception: “I saw in my peripheral view what I believed to be a black boot come into contact with Oyoyo’s face.” But hours later, according to the report, Naegely decided he had been mistaken. A prison official allowed him to give a new statement omitting words about a kick to the face. Naegely assured Priore of Professional Standards that he had not been pressured to change his account.

The clearest statement that Piwowarczyk kicked the inmate came from Piwowarczyk, who in 2019 had been suspended for a day for not being truthful in a disciplinary matter. Piwowarczyk said he did kick Oyoyo, hitting him in the upper right shoulder – not the head. Given Oyoyo's position, Piwowarczyk's foot would have gone past the inmate's face to hit his right shoulder.

In another statement days later, the officer said he didn't intend to hurt anyone and thought the inmate might still have had one hand free.

Internal investigators summed up the the images from a camera worn by Sgt. Jonathan Wier: “A frame by frame analysis reveals that Piwowarczyk reacts in less than one second by stepping toward Oyoyo with his left foot and kicking toward Oyoyo with his right foot. The video suggests that Piwowarczyk’s foot contacts Oyoyo’s head.’’

Oyoyo was disciplined internally. But was Piwowarczyk, who declined to comment for this article, fully within the law?

Boot as a weapon

“He could have been charged with assault second-degree,” said Matthew Albert, a former county prosecutor who now does criminal defense work and has sued police agencies over mistreatment. “There is case law where a boot is considered a dangerous instrument, and I have prosecuted those cases,” he said.

When described the incident, Albert said it did not sound as if the kick was necessary, and he theorized that the corrections officer, by immediately kicking the inmate as internal investigators described, was not trying to protect fellow officers. He was simply reacting to being spit on, said Albert, who has no connection to the case.

The District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the matter but chose not to prosecute, a spokeswoman for District Attorney John J. Flynn said. "The actions of the corrections officer did not rise to the level of criminal conduct that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.

