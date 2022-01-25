Rep. Chris Jacobs pushes fight against plastic in Great Lakes

Plastic bags and bottles wash up on the shores of Lake Erie on occasion, and Rep. Chris Jacobs is worried about them – and even more worried about the plastic in the Great Lakes that you can't see.

For that reason, Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, is leading a bipartisan effort to boost funding for a new federal effort to combat plastic pollution in the Great Lakes as well as other waterways around the world.

"This is long overdue," Jacobs said Tuesday. "This isn't a partisan issue, but one that will set our region up for future prosperity."

Jacobs is seeking another $40 million in funding for the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, a bipartisan law that Congress passed in 2020 that sets up several new grant programs and a new Marine Debris Foundation to work toward removing plastics and other debris from waterways. He was the lead author of a bipartisan letter to his colleagues on the issue in December, and he sought to further publicize the issue at Tuesday's news conference at Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg.

"Full funding for Save Our Seas 2.0 would provide grant opportunities for a wide range of projects to address plastic pollution in our lakes, especially with the focus of microplastic removal and prevention," Jacobs said.