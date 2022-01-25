Rep. Chris Jacobs pushes fight against plastic in Great Lakes

Plastic bags and bottles wash up on the shores of Lake Erie on occasion, and Rep. Chris Jacobs is worried about them – and even more worried about the plastic in the Great Lakes that you can't see.
For that reason, Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, is leading a bipartisan effort to boost funding for a new federal effort to combat plastic pollution in the Great Lakes as well as other waterways around the world.
"This is long overdue," Jacobs said Tuesday. "This isn't a partisan issue, but one that will set our region up for future prosperity."
Jacobs is seeking another $40 million in funding for the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, a bipartisan law that Congress passed in 2020 that sets up several new grant programs and a new Marine Debris Foundation to work toward removing plastics and other debris from waterways. He was the lead author of a bipartisan letter to his colleagues on the issue in December, and he sought to further publicize the issue at Tuesday's news conference at Hoak's Restaurant in Hamburg.
"Full funding for Save Our Seas 2.0 would provide grant opportunities for a wide range of projects to address plastic pollution in our lakes, especially with the focus of microplastic removal and prevention," Jacobs said.
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that in some cases result when larger piece of plastic break down, or that are simply the "microbeads" in body wash and other cleansers.
"The microbeads from toothpaste are in the water," said Jim Hanley, a local fishing charter boat owner who spoke at the news conference. "Those small fish are ingesting this, thinking it's food; then the bigger fish are eating the smaller fish."
Writ large, plastics pose a huge problem for the Great Lakes, said Jacobs, who noted that 2,500 metric tons of plastic end up in Lake Erie each year, while 1,400 metric tons end up in Lake Ontario.
"This pollution eventually breaks down into microplastics, which can harm everything from our drinking water to the aquatic life in our lakes," he said.
The Save Our Seas law authorized federal funding to improve drinking and wastewater systems to remove microplastics and fund trash collection projects along the Great Lakes. In addition, the Marine Debris Foundation would raise money for further anti-pollution efforts.
But under the two-step congressional funding system, Congress still has to set aside funds to do those things. Jacobs said he's pressing Congress to do just that in government funding legislation it is expected to take up in February.
Environmental concerns haven't been central to Jacobs' first year and a half in Congress; instead, he's focused more often on business-friendly legislation and a fight against vaccine mandates. What's more, he voted against a $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that more than tripled funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to more than $1 billion annually; Jacobs complained that that measure was linked to the Democrats' expensive Build Back Better effort to bolster the social safety net.