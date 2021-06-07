Rep. Brian Higgins, long a champion for removing Skyway, calls for 'reset' on project's study

Rep. Brian Higgins, who has long championed the removal of the Skyway, is backing away from a New York State study that's expected to reach that conclusion and call for an alternate route.

The surprising announcement Monday by Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, to distance themselves from the study came after a lack of success in convincing the state Department of Transportation to create an at-grade alternate route alongside a park and other commuter enhancements.

"The bottom line is, they are getting ready to issue an environmental impact statement that I can't support in terms of the alternatives," Higgins said. "I don't want to replace one elevated highway for another."

Higgins and Kennedy are calling for the removal of the Hamburg tolls, more efficient stoplight patterns to ease travel for commuters through city streets on the East Side and in South Buffalo, and a new parkway, park and bike path at Tifft Street that would connect South Buffalo and Buffalo Harbor State Park.

They also want to see a new Louisiana Street bridge that would cross the Buffalo River at the I-190, an on-ramp at Lake Avenue to take Southtowns residents to I-90 to connect to I-190, and a Thruway turning lane at Milestrip Road, which they say is also necessary for commuters.

The congressman said he hopes Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the DOT "will do a reset" with the study, which Cuomo has fast-tracked to be completed by the end of the year.

