Rep. Brian Higgins: 'It is clearly time for the governor to resign'
Rep. Brian Higgins: 'It is clearly time for the governor to resign'

Higgins (copy)

Rep. Brian Higgins.

 Robert Kirkham

WASHINGTON – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo on Friday joined a growing chorus of New York Democrats who are calling for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

“Over the past several weeks we have heard the stories of strong and brave women," Higgins said in a statement. "I previously issued a statement supporting ongoing, independent investigations into early accusations, but given continuing new accounts, it is clearly time for the governor to resign."

Higgins added: “This a challenging time for New York. There is too much important work to be done. We need to move forward.”

The congressman's statement came late on a dizzying morning in which one New York Democratic House member after another issued calls for Cuomo's resignation.

By 11:30 a.m., 12 of New York's 19 Democratic representatives had called for Cuomo's departure – including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive superstar, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Those still on the sidelines include Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, who is widely seen as a possible candidate for House speaker someday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand have also not yet called for Cuomo's resignation, instead urging that investigations of the sexual harassment allegations against the governor be allowed to go forward.

Cuomo has steadfastly insisted that he will not resign, but if he were to do so, the state's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, would become governor. She would be the first governor from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland served in Albany from 1883 to 1885.

