Rep. Brian Higgins introduces federal bill that aims to make border crossing easier for trusted travelers

Rep. Brian Higgins announced Monday that he has introduced legislation to make online video conferencing available to trusted, pre-screened travelers who want to cross more quickly between the United States and Canada.

The “Make NEXUS Work Act” bill would result in expedited processing for those carrying a NEXUS card when entering the two countries. Locally, NEXUS cards are typically held by frequent travelers between Buffalo and Southern Ontario, either because of business or if they have a summer home or cottage in Canada.

"As part of the (application) process, you would have to go to the Canadian side of the Peace Bridge and a Customs and Border Protection agent from Canada would interview you. Then you have to drive over to the United States side of the Peace Bridge and have another interview conducted by an American Customs and Border Protection agent," said Higgins in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News on Monday.

"It's just very labor intensive and inefficient," he added.

Higgins said the proposed legislation would instead allow an applicant to have a virtual interview with a customs agent from both countries simultaneously using Zoom or some other online video-conferencing platform.

"The idea is to use technology to do what we used to do manually," he said. "We learned during the pandemic, for better or for worse, to do everything that has taken place over the last two years during the pandemic virtually. So why not allow NEXUS applicants to do the same?"

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Higgins said, there was a two-year backlog for those who applied for a NEXUS card. That has since been reduced to about a 12- to 14-month delay between the time an individual first applies for a card, awaits processing and is either approved or denied for one.

"Why shouldn't it be done in 30 days or less?," Higgins said. "The problem is, it was intended to make the border function more efficiently but, with all those people who have not been able to get their NEXUS passes, where are they? They're in the traditional lines, adding to the congestion at the bridge because it was closed for so long and it was just a hassle."

Higgins said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been using remote interviews for renewing Trusted Traveler Program members through a pilot project which began in June of 2021. He first called for the implementation of virtual interviews in an April 2021 letter to U.S. Customs and the Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Bill Blair, in which Higgins said it is vital to the economic well-being of both the U.S. and Canada "to begin planning for the resumption of normal commerce and travel between our two countries." The economies of the two countries are interconnected, and they mutually benefit from a robust exchange of goods.

Higgins, who serves as co-chairman of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, said the greatest inducement to travel between the U.S. and Canada is ease of travel.