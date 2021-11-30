Rep. Brian Higgins casts doubt on downtown Bills stadium

Developer Rocco Termini and architect Benjamin Siegel co-founded a group called Bills in Buffalo to push for the downtown site and brought a consultant to a recent Common Council meeting to argue for it.

"There is no doubt that the downtown location is superior," said the consultant, Thomas Chema, former CEO of Gateway Economic Development Corp. in Cleveland, which developed what are now Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "If you build a football stadium out in the suburban community, you do not stimulate any economic development to speak of."

But Higgins questioned whether any football stadium would produce a big economic payoff.

"Everything that I've read is that stadiums really don't add to the economic viability of an area," he said.

Between Bills games and concerts, a new Bills stadium is likely to be in use only about a dozen times a year, said Higgins, who questioned whether such a facility should be dropped into an area that's already benefiting from development along the Buffalo River and elsewhere.

"You put a stadium in there: Is that really a complementing land use?" he asked.