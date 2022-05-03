 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Renown forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht to appear at Riviera Theatre

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Dr. Cyril H. Wecht, a nationally known forensic pathologist, attorney and medical-legal consultant, will share details about the famous cases he has investigated when he appears on June 18 at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.

Dr. Cyril H. Wecht

The show, scheduled for 3 p.m., is being presented by Latshaw Productions.

Wecht has participated in the investigations of historic murder cases, ranging from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the Jon Benet Ramsey case. Other cases that Wecht has studied over the years and plans to discuss include the assassination of U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the death of Elvis Presley and the suicides of Marilyn Monroe and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Other cases on which Wecht will provide personal insight include the deaths of Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster and Hollywood personality Anna Nicole Smith.

Tickets for the show are $34, $39, and $44 and can be purchased online at www.rivieratheatre.org or by calling 716-692-2413.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners

Big changes are looming for how WNY residents heat their homes and operate their appliances. A new statewide energy plan being debated would gradually phase out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News