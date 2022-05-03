Renown forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht to appear at Riviera Theatre

Dr. Cyril H. Wecht, a nationally known forensic pathologist, attorney and medical-legal consultant, will share details about the famous cases he has investigated when he appears on June 18 at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda.

Wecht has participated in the investigations of historic murder cases, ranging from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the Jon Benet Ramsey case. Other cases that Wecht has studied over the years and plans to discuss include the assassination of U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the death of Elvis Presley and the suicides of Marilyn Monroe and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Other cases on which Wecht will provide personal insight include the deaths of Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster and Hollywood personality Anna Nicole Smith.