Renewed focus on testing as Covid-19 cases surge

School districts and health departments across the region are intensifying their focus on Covid-19 testing amid a record four-day surge in cases.
Western New York reported almost 13,500 new cases during the week ending Dec. 31 – exceeding the region’s prior case record by more than 50%. At the same time, a national test shortage and increased holiday demand has made it difficult for many people to obtain both laboratory tests and at-home rapid kits.
“The difficulty of finding – and subsequent price gouging of – at-home covid tests is real [sic] bleak,” one Buffalo resident posted Thursday on Twitter.
“So it’s just impossible to get a rapid Covid test in WNY?” asked another.
State and local officials say they are working to make testing more available – especially to primary- and secondary-school students, who are scheduled to return to class from the holiday break on Monday. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would open six new test sites this week, including one at the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, with more to come as needed.
Both Erie and Chautauqua counties also plan to expand their testing capacity beginning Monday. Details are available on their respective web pages. And a number of area school districts, including Amherst, Lackawanna, Maryvale, Lancaster, Frontier and Grand Island, have already begun distributing at-home tests to students as part of a state-led push. State officials have said widespread testing, in combination with measures including masking and vaccination, will help prevent school closures.
“Leveraging these layered mitigation tactics is how we will protect the health of New Yorkers and effectively manage the winter surge,” acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.
But for many, finding a test in the midst of the surge has still proven difficult. Even before the recent spike in demand, experts blamed a bevy of factors for a national shortage of at-home rapid tests, from a slow federal approval process to a summer lull in Covid-19 cases that prompted many manufacturers to cut test production.
Lines for laboratory testing have also grown long. At the three major pharmacy chains in Buffalo – Walgreens, Rite-aid and CVS – wait times for a test appointment averaged roughly six days, as of Sunday. (A full list of local testing locations is available from the state Health Department.)
Officials have urged people who feel ill or who have been in close contact with a confirmed case to isolate while waiting for an appointment and to be careful when interpreting at-home test results. Home tests, like the ones being distributed through schools, are less sensitive than lab tests and may sometimes miss early infections.
In a letter to the school community Saturday, Superintendent Kriner Cash said the district will be following the latest health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
School and county officials have also called on Western New Yorkers to double down on masking in the face of the more transmissible Omicron variant. Erie County is distributing 400,000 free KN95 masks at county vaccination sites, libraries, senior centers and other locations. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Public School District has ordered half a million KN95 masks, school Superintendent Kriner Cash said in a Saturday letter to parents.