Renewed focus on testing as Covid-19 cases surge

“Leveraging these layered mitigation tactics is how we will protect the health of New Yorkers and effectively manage the winter surge,” acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said in a statement.

But for many, finding a test in the midst of the surge has still proven difficult. Even before the recent spike in demand, experts blamed a bevy of factors for a national shortage of at-home rapid tests, from a slow federal approval process to a summer lull in Covid-19 cases that prompted many manufacturers to cut test production.

Lines for laboratory testing have also grown long. At the three major pharmacy chains in Buffalo – Walgreens, Rite-aid and CVS – wait times for a test appointment averaged roughly six days, as of Sunday. (A full list of local testing locations is available from the state Health Department.)

Officials have urged people who feel ill or who have been in close contact with a confirmed case to isolate while waiting for an appointment and to be careful when interpreting at-home test results. Home tests, like the ones being distributed through schools, are less sensitive than lab tests and may sometimes miss early infections.

Additional safety measures will be taken when Buffalo schools reopen Monday In a letter to the school community Saturday, Superintendent Kriner Cash said the district will be following the latest health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.