Renae A. Hartmans, college basketball player with fierce competitive streak

March 10, 1982 – April 19, 2022

Those who knew and loved Renae A. Hartmans describe her as "an unstoppable force with a blonde ponytail and a baseball cap."

A natural athlete and fierce competitor, she loved basketball, but excelled at nearly any sport in which she endeavored.

Ms. Hartmans died April 19 at her home on Buffalo's West Side, surrounded by her wife, extended family and friends after a three-year battle with breast cancer. She was 40.

Ms. Hartmans was born in Buffalo and raised in Orchard Park. She was a 2000 graduate of Orchard Park High School.

She spent her childhood playing basketball in her family's driveway, and eventually took her talents to the formerly named Daemen College – now Daemen University – in Amherst, where she played point guard for the school's Wildcats women's basketball team and attended until 2004.

According to her family and friends, what Ms. Hartmans lacked in height she made up for in being blessed with long legs, effortless grace and a willingness to work harder than everyone else.

That ethos and boundless energy extended to all aspects of her life. As a teenager, she ran a farmers market stall. In her early 20s, Ms. Hartmans corralled a group of teenagers into running a bustling pizza shop. Recently, she spent 10 years at Massage Therapeutic Arts in Buffalo, for which she worked as an office manager.

Ms. Hartmans and her wife of five years, Jody Tassone, met by chance at a bar in 2011. Even though Ms. Hartmans was a Boston Red Sox fan and Tassone was a New York Yankees fan, their love proved stronger than even the most passionate fandom, family and friends said. The couple spent long summer days on the golf course and cold winter evenings cheering on the Bills.

In addition to her wife, Ms. Hartmans is survived by her parents, Gary D. and Julie C.; three sisters, Carly Battin, and Haley and Avery.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in Amigone Funeral Home, 6170 W. Quaker St., Orchard Park.

