Remote workers, more cars add to Buffalo's snow removal challenges

Buffalo officials intend to update their 65-page snow plan in coming months.
But there will be more to take into account than snowfall amounts and numbers of plows and drivers when coming up with strategies to remove snow from 800 miles of Buffalo streets. Demographics and remote work are becoming hurdles.
Snowed-in residents are not happy with City Hall's response in the wake of the snow storm that hit late Sunday night and covered Buffalo with a record amount of snow.
Niagara Common Council Member David A. Rivera said he sees more families with more cars. And parking rules that helped snow clearing in years past are becoming less effective, he said.
Rivera used his family as an example.
“In my house, I can’t even park in my own driveway because I have my kid. I have my granddaughter. They use up my parking," he said. "I park out on the street, and I have to find alternate parking. I have to dig myself out.”
The alternate side parking rule that may have helped snow removal efforts in the past doesn't account for more remote workers who no longer drive to work during the workday and keep their cars parked on streets.
The current snow plan “doesn’t take into account a lot of things: people working remotely, more vehicular traffic,” Rivera said.
“There are more vehicles on the street because families have two, three, sometimes four cars, and there just aren’t enough places to park them,” Rivera said. “That’s one of the problems we’re having right now, and also the parking restrictions.”
A special Council meeting will be held Wednesday for residents to air their concerns, ideas and feedback over the city’s recent snow removal efforts.
“We have to make provisions for parking in other areas," Rivera added. "That’s why we asked if we can open up private lots and our own public lots ... the surface parking lots and the places that we charge."
In Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said the city has taken a lesson from the last snowfall that dropped some 2 feet on metro Buffalo on Martin Luther King Day. While main roads were mostly kept clear during and after the storm, many residential side streets went untouched by plows for days.
Residential Area Parking Program lots are a way to relieve street parking congestion to make snowplowing easier. The program has been around for decades, but the city charges parking fees for four of those lots out of about 30, administration officials have said.
At a Council meeting last week, Parking Commissioner Kevin J. Helfer said he would work with Council members to identify private lot owners to approach.
Council President Darius G. Pridgen also pointed out there are more people with more vehicles in Buffalo.
“You know, in Buffalo, there was at a time, especially on the East side, when you had people moving out and then what was left was a lot of people with no cars. Now you have people moving in who are coming in with two, three cars to a household, at times, and now changing the way we do business,” he said.
Pridgen also cited the number of people who are at home working remotely.
"This snow is not going to stop until late tonight, so it's going to be a continual effort of just driving all around mains and secondaries all across the city and continually redoing them," said Michael Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works.
“Although they are at home, working remotely, they still have a responsibility to move their cars,” he said. “I think that the city needs to take a look at everything, including the alternate parking rules, whether those work now in 2022 and beyond.
Reginald Griggs, president of the Wright Avenue Block Club in the University District, has lived on Wright Avenue for more than 22 years and says people working remotely from home would not be an issue if people followed the rules.
“Illegal cars are just that: illegal cars," he said. "That should not be the reason you didn’t get your homework done. You have to do what you have to do. If they were at home working, then they should be able to come outside and move their cars. So they’re at home. It’s not like they went to work and left the car,” Griggs said.
Dorothy Wagstaff, president of the Rounds Avenue Block Club, also in University District, agreed.
“Before people were working remotely, it was horrible," she said. "People being home, that’s all the more reason they should be able to move their vehicles. That’s the problem with this city, they don’t hold people accountable,” she said, adding that the city should strictly enforce the parking regulations.
By many accounts, the City of Buffalo did a better job plowing streets from this week’s snowstorm – even with side streets remaining a challenge. Common Council members reported far fewer complaints from residents than compared to the Jan. 17 storm.
City spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the snow plan is updated on an annual basis, and the administration "will be looking at alternate parking regulations when considering the updated plan. It is important for residents, however, to do their part partnering with the city and move their vehicles to provide access for services."
North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. said he and Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn have talked about parking restrictions and how they relate to snow removal.
“I think that’s a big part of the issue," Golombek said. "He had a couple of ideas that I thought were interesting that he has not made as proposals yet. He’s still at the ‘I’m thinking about it’ phase. He did bring up the parking issues, Covid and the probability that we’re going to be working from home even after Covid. So I was very impressed with him for being able to recognize that,” Golombek said.
"The fact that a city of our size – with such a reputation for snow – can't find a way to make it safe for everyone in winter is both ridiculous and negligent," says Holly Nowak of the Coalition for Economic Justice.
Parking must be one of the issues addressed in the revision process for the snow plan, University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said.
“I think everything has to be on the table because this is a new day and things have changed dramatically, and that’s why we called for the meeting to hear from the people and their points of view and their perspective to help give us a better a perspective on how we can revise this plan to be more effective,” Wyatt said.
Wednesday’s public session will be held virtually via videoconference. To join the meeting and have the opportunity to speak, email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.
The discussion also will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BFLOCC.