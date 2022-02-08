Remote workers, more cars add to Buffalo's snow removal challenges

Pridgen also cited the number of people who are at home working remotely.

City says most main, secondary roads have been plowed at least once, but more snow coming "This snow is not going to stop until late tonight, so it's going to be a continual effort of just driving all around mains and secondaries all across the city and continually redoing them," said Michael Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works.

“Although they are at home, working remotely, they still have a responsibility to move their cars,” he said. “I think that the city needs to take a look at everything, including the alternate parking rules, whether those work now in 2022 and beyond.

Reginald Griggs, president of the Wright Avenue Block Club in the University District, has lived on Wright Avenue for more than 22 years and says people working remotely from home would not be an issue if people followed the rules.

“Illegal cars are just that: illegal cars," he said. "That should not be the reason you didn’t get your homework done. You have to do what you have to do. If they were at home working, then they should be able to come outside and move their cars. So they’re at home. It’s not like they went to work and left the car,” Griggs said.

Dorothy Wagstaff, president of the Rounds Avenue Block Club, also in University District, agreed.