The day after his Manhattan office went remote, Jon Visano packed a bag.

In a world where the 29-year-old insurance broker could work from anywhere, he planned to work in Buffalo, where his friends and parents live.

For decades, college-educated workers have generally flowed in the opposite direction, leaving post-industrial cities like Buffalo for larger, stronger labor markets in the Sunbelt or on the coasts. But in a year that upended entire segments of the economy and decades of workplace convention, an unexpected contingent of newly remote, white-collar workers quietly returned to Western New York.

“Call me crazy, but I missed my family, I missed my friends,” Visano said. “And honestly, the timing with the pandemic just worked out well.”

Remote-work returnees like Visano are difficult to quantify – and even more difficult to predict. Change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service, published by the commercial real estate firm CBRE earlier this month, show a slight uptick in long-distance moves to the region last year, with roughly as many total households moving into Western New York as moved out of it.

But moves from the New York City area jumped from roughly 1,500 in 2019 to 2,700 a year later. Moves from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Philadelphia also grew by double-digit percentages.

Now, as the pandemic recedes and offices reopen, the key question for a region long plagued by brain drain is how many of these moves will stick.

“The pandemic has opened up a whole new way of thinking about where we work and where we choose to live,” said Timothy Golden, a professor of management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who has studied remote work for more than 20 years. “There are a lot of new possibilities for cities and individual workers, now that many of us can work independent of our geographic location.”

Why not move back?

As both a job arrangement and recruitment tool, remote work was growing well before the pandemic. Since 2018, advocates and development officials in at least half a dozen states have seized on remote work as a means of getting high-paying jobs to midsize cities and rural areas that lack them. In the years leading up to the pandemic, fewer than one in 20 people worked remotely, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By April 2020, according to Gallup, more than 60% of workers did.

The shift was traumatic in many workplaces, from doctor’s offices and courtrooms to colleges and schools. Millions of people lost jobs they could not perform at home.

For a certain class of professionals, however – primarily young, childless and highly mobile people with college degrees – the sudden switch to remote work presented an opportunity.

“We figured we couldn’t really experience New York – so why not go back to Buffalo?” said 33-year-old Lizz Schumer, a senior editor at Good Housekeeping magazine. “We both have our families here. We knew we would save a lot of money living here. And we've been in Buffalo ever since.”

In many ways, Schumer and her husband, 34-year-old Nick Guy, emblemize the path of Buffalo’s remote-work returnees. The couple met at a friend’s birthday party after college and moved to Queens when Guy’s employer, the reviews website Wirecutter, gave them the option in 2017.

At times, both Schumer and Guy missed their hometown: the good pizza, the bars where they knew everyone, the sense that you weren’t just one of eight million people. But Schumer, whose company had no remote-work policy at the time, couldn’t leave without quitting her job and taking a pay cut.

“We had talked about coming back before,” Schumer said, “but that was always the calculus.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Remote work has, at least temporarily, minimized that type of tradeoff for many professionals who wanted to move back. Visano, the insurance broker, and his girlfriend had already discussed settling down in Western New York one day – maybe buying a house in Orchard Park or Hamburg. The pandemic allowed them to relocate without finding new jobs first.

Taylor Mineo, 28, had long compromised her desire to live near family with her love for the insurance company in Traverse City, Mich., where she had worked since a college internship. Last summer, after her position as an IT analyst went remote, Mineo moved to the Elmwood Village.

“It’s weird, very weird, to say that you benefited from the pandemic,” Mineo said. “But because of the pandemic, I ended up being able to come back.”

Miami, but not Buffalo

The question now, labor economists and other experts say, is to what extent the impact of the remote work boom will outlast, and transcend, its source. It’s difficult to predict, cautioned Jed Kolko, the chief economist at job site Indeed.com, because so many norms are still unsettled.

Many professionals who currently work remotely will likely return to the office at least some of the time, RPI professor Golden said. At the same time, 13 months of even widespread remote work have not significantly altered where most Americans live.

A new analysis of more than 30 million pandemic change-of-address records, published in the New York Times last week by Kolko and two co-authors, found that the largest flows of pandemic movers went to pre-pandemic boomtowns, like Austin and Denver.

In other words, workers – even those liberated from the constraints of their physical offices – still aren’t choosing Buffalo or places like it in significant numbers.

“There's a reason the relocation trend is to Miami not Buffalo,” Matt Yglesias, a prominent economics commentator, tweeted.

For those remote workers who did choose Buffalo, however, the next few months will prove pivotal. As more Americans get vaccinated and employers reopen offices and job sites, returnees are gradually figuring out whether they will get to stay here – or once again have to go.

It's a stressful gamble, said Pamela Eck, a 28-year-old risk consultant who moved to Parkside from Boston last summer. Eck’s managers initially cleared her to move to Buffalo for only six months. Hoping for the best, she signed a lease on a two-bedroom apartment, began looking for dogs – and breathed a sigh of relief when her job became permanently remote in December.

Schumer, meanwhile, has spent months “going back and forth” on next steps with her husband. His position has allowed remote work since well before the pandemic.

But as of early April, Schumer still had no sense of when, or whether, Good Housekeeping might call her back. If it didn't, the couple figured they'd stay in Buffalo. Or maybe they'd miss New York City too much.

“Everything's TBD – a lot of our decision rides on my job,” Schumer said in March. “Because ... [my company] has not said yet whether full-time remote work is possible.”

In mid-April, however, the magazine announced a return-to-work date just after Labor Day weekend. Schumer and Guy have already begun to look for New York apartments.

For the second time in just twice as many years, they’re not sure if or when they’ll make it back to Buffalo.

"Eventually," Schumer said. "You always have that nostalgia of missing home."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.