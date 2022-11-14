Reminder to Buffalo residents: No overnight parking on bus routes

Motorists are being reminded that winter parking regulations on bus routes in the City of Buffalo will go into effect Tuesday.

A city spokesman noted that the city does not allow any parking on bus routes between 1:30 and 7 a.m. from Nov. 15 to April 1 to allow snowplows to clear the streets.

The reminder was issued after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast in areas affected by lake effect squalls.