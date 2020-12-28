 Skip to main content
Reminder: If you have a matching $25 Shop 716 gift card, it's about to expire
Reminder: If you have a matching $25 Shop 716 gift card, it's about to expire

Holiday gift shopping (copy)

Holiday shoppers in Lancaster.

 Robert Kirkham

And you thought you were done shopping.

Shop 716 gift cards that were given as part of a matching $25 freebie with the purchase of another gift card are about to expire.

The cards will work until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. 

When the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and the Erie County executive rolled out the eGift cards in November, they were tied to $300,000 of federal CARES Act money. It was distributed in the form of the free gift cards, which were available with a purchase of $25 or more while supplies lasted. By law, CARES Act money has to be spent by Dec. 30. 

Only the $25 free gift cards will expire Wednesday, not the Shop 716 gift cards that were purchased.

If you received a $25 gift card, be sure to check its expiration date. It might have been given to your gift giver free with another purchase.

Find a list of participating merchants at Amherst.org/shop716.

