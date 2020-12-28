Reminder: If you have a matching $25 Shop 716 gift card, it's about to expire

And you thought you were done shopping.

Shop 716 gift cards that were given as part of a matching $25 freebie with the purchase of another gift card are about to expire.

The cards will work until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

When the Amherst Chamber of Commerce and the Erie County executive rolled out the eGift cards in November, they were tied to $300,000 of federal CARES Act money. It was distributed in the form of the free gift cards, which were available with a purchase of $25 or more while supplies lasted. By law, CARES Act money has to be spent by Dec. 30.

Only the $25 free gift cards will expire Wednesday, not the Shop 716 gift cards that were purchased.

If you received a $25 gift card, be sure to check its expiration date. It might have been given to your gift giver free with another purchase.

Find a list of participating merchants at Amherst.org/shop716.

