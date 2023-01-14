Remembering 'Wonder Woman': Sonja Jackson, who died after collapsing during blizzard, was strong big sister, mother

Sonja Jackson's 14-year-old son called her "Wonder Woman."

Her younger sister said she was a big sister to everyone she met.

Now, they are mourning a woman who filled their lives with love and laughter.

Jackson died on Dec. 28, three days after she collapsed while walking through the snow to reach her mother's house.

During the blizzard, Jackson lost power at her house on Kensington Avenue. She and her teenage son, Giovanni White, went two days in the dark and cold until a team of emergency responders arrived on Christmas Day and drove them as close as they could get to Jackson's mother's home at Dunlop Avenue and Hewitt Street. They had to walk the rest of the way, as the side streets were not cleared of snow. That's when Jackson fell and lost her breath.

Neighbors shoveling near Bailey Avenue and Hewitt saw Jackson in distress and took her in, then helped her get to her mother's house, Jackson's sister, Tameka Dixon said.

Jackson seemed to get better. Dixon said her sister thought her initial fall was due to the anxiety of trying to get to her mother's house. But then Jackson fell again, this time in the shower, and lost consciousness.

Dixon was on the phone with their mother, Lynette Smith, at the time. She recalled how her mother screamed.

After a series of 911 calls, Dixon said, she called a first responder she knew to aid her older sister. Between 30 and 60 minutes later, Jackson was taken by snowmobile to an ambulance which then drove her to Erie County Medical Center. But doctors were unable to revive her. She was 47.

White, a freshman theater major at the Buffalo Academy for Visual & Performing Arts, said the openness of his relationship with his mother sometimes made it seem more like that of a brother and sister. "We were a team. It was a lot of 'we,' " White said Friday. "She made me feel special, spoiled because of her love."

Dixon, seven years younger than Jackson, was grateful for how close they were, especially in their grade-school years. They also went to Performing Arts school. The sisters overlapped for one year there – when Dixon was in fifth grade and Jackson a senior. It was a year the younger sister cherished. "I was with her everywhere," said Dixon. "I was on her right side, and she was taking me with her."

Even after they began to live apart, Jackson, Dixon and their younger sister Dominique Dixon, 31, would participate in three-way phone calls each morning. Tameka Dixon remembers the laughs they shared daily.

Jackson was a committed daughter to their mother, Dixon explained. Jackson had moved to Charlotte, but soon after, Smith suffered an aneurysm and stroke. Jackson moved back to Buffalo to care for her ailing mother while Dixon worked as a funeral director to support her family.

Jackson had many talents. She ran Sonjackson Creates, a home stylist service, and took pride in her home décor – especially seasonal themes – without living beyond her means, said Dixon. She was a scratch baker, Dixon said, who adjusted nimbly to her son's allergies to gluten and other foods.

Jackson also cared for others in her community, too. She was a director and lead family partner for the Community Action Organization in Buffalo and Niagara Falls from 2013-2020 and was primed for further pursuits. While she earned an associate degree in the late 1990s, she recently returned to school and finished her final semester at the University at Buffalo this fall to receive her bachelor's degree in sociology. She would have walked the stage in May.

Jackson was passionate about education. Her sister recalled how back in high school, Jackson briefly took part in Senior Skip Day before feeling guilty and returning to school later that day. "She actually skipped out on her friends," Dixon said, laughing.

The value of learning was passed down to Jackson's son, Giovanni. He said he'd "give her so much sugar" if he were able to spend one more day with her. Now, he's treasuring the strength of their bond.

"She told me I had a light," he said. "She had a brighter light."