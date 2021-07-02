Remembering Tony Weiss, a pillar of the Buffalo-area farming community, in his favorite month

When Tony Weiss spoke, people listened.
That was a common reflection among members of the Buffalo-area farm and agriculture communities in describing Weiss, the owner of Weiss Farms in Eden who died in April at the age of 80. And now with the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers market in the throes of strawberry season – his specialty – his large, but gentle presence is especially missed.
"Tony was a big, burly guy – he always had a chuckle and a smile," said Tom Tower, owner of Tom Tower's Farm in Youngstown and a friend of Weiss. "He was calm. I never ever heard him raise his voice or swear at anybody or complain at anything."
Far from talkative, Weiss' words carried weight partly due to their infrequency. To earn the gravitas bestowed upon him by his peers, the lifelong farmer commanded respect through his work ethic and excellent produce.
"It was incredible to watch him, and he'd work right along side you," said Bob Weiss, Tony's son and fourth-generation owner of Weiss Farms. "He'd show you how to do things, and he was very patient. He led by example: he was the first one up, first one out [in the field] and the last one in. [He was] one of the hardest working people I've ever met."
. . .
Weiss is best known for his strawberries, which sold rapidly. His quaint farm stand and U-Pick fields in Eden were just the start. The strawberry satisfaction extended to thousands in Buffalo, where Weiss' annual harvest could be found at the Lexington Cooperative Market daily and on Saturdays at the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market, among other outlets.
"The quality of his stuff was incredible," said Tim Bartlett, general manager of the Lexington Co-op. "His strawberries, when we were smaller, [at times] accounted for 10% of a day's sales – for one product to be 10% of your sales, it's phenomenal."
The appeal of his strawberries is best illustrated by an early memory Bartlett has of his daughter Rachel. "I bought two quarts when my daughter was 3. I put a quart next to her, drove a mile home and by the time we got home, one quart of the strawberries was gone. She had strawberries all over her face."
Weiss Farms was one of the first local farms to establish credit with the co-op, originally a not-for-profit that evolved. The relationship between Weiss and the co-op endured roughly 40 years, dating back to before the market moved from Lexington to 807 Elmwood Ave.
"Running the co-op in the '70s and '80s, they were making it up as they went along and having fun with it," Bartlett said," and I think Tony saw in that a kindred spirit. Part of his wisdom [came] with a wryness. I think he sort of took a flyer on us when we were one of the strangest grocers in town. He saw that we were committed to supporting local farmers and that it was a place he could be a little more creative."
The reliability of Weiss strawberries built consumer trust in both the co-op and any other produce he would bring to the city, such as heirloom tomatoes; "any kind of pepper you can think of," Bob said; green onions, eggplants and more. His sense of adventure shined brighter in his weekly hauls to Bidwell Parkway, which included fava beans, purple carrots, kiwi, Romanesco broccoli, yellow watermelons and cilantro.
Support Local Journalism
Weiss latched onto other pursuits, too. His strawberry wine, a hobby, earned second place at the State Fair in Syracuse. He was one of the first farmers to grow hemp in Western New York, too.
"He was always seeing what else the seed catalog had to offer, to see if he could grow it and people would buy it," Bartlett said. "That made it really fun for our customers to come into the store during farm season – it was always an adventure."
. . .
A pillar in the farming community, his commitment to connecting farmers with customers – rural, suburban and urban – made him an invaluable link within the local food ecosystem. His appreciation for growers and sellers was central to his impact on the agriculture industry.
The foundation was laid in the 1950s at the Clinton Bailey Farmers Market, an early morning gathering place for farmers, distributors and grocers, when Weiss was still a kid. Tower remembers the market bustled so much their parents urged their children to stay close to the farm truck to avoid getting lost.
One Clinton-Bailey connection Weiss maintained was Keith Baskerville, one of four brothers in Eden who grew up working on several major farm operations before taking a role in management at Wegmans Food Markets. Weiss didn't judge Baskerville for leaving the fields, which solidified an important relationship.
"Tony knew I came up through the ranks, that I've been on both sides of the fence, working on the farm as a teenager and going to the retail end through one of the big companies," said Baskerville, who is now director of operations for the Eden Family Growers. "He was someone that got to know me and respected me."
In turn, Baskerville's respect for Weiss propelled him to source some produce locally, even when a major retailer like Wegmans could secure produce nationally for much cheaper.
. . .
When the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market started in 1999, Tower and developer Karl Frizlen wanted to debut with six growers, all with a specialty. Including Weiss, whose strawberries were local legend by that point, was a no-brainer.
"If Tony wasn't on that market, we wouldn't do so good on that market," Tower said. "You can't do business from an empty wagon. Having more farmers made it an event."
Over the market's 23-year history, Weiss served as president several times and remained committed to a key bylaw: the vendor list must comprise at least 75% growers. A small fraction of today's urban and suburban farmers markets – which have leaned toward including makers and artisans – cling to the grower-focused model.
Visitors to the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market this year will see obvious traces of his legacy. Bob Weiss took over the role of market president a year ago, and Weiss Farms is back as usual with the annual strawberry haul. But in cherishing Tony's legacy, "strawberry season will have extra meaning this year," Bob said.