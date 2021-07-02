Remembering Tony Weiss, a pillar of the Buffalo-area farming community, in his favorite month

. . .

Weiss is best known for his strawberries, which sold rapidly. His quaint farm stand and U-Pick fields in Eden were just the start. The strawberry satisfaction extended to thousands in Buffalo, where Weiss' annual harvest could be found at the Lexington Cooperative Market daily and on Saturdays at the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market, among other outlets.

"The quality of his stuff was incredible," said Tim Bartlett, general manager of the Lexington Co-op. "His strawberries, when we were smaller, [at times] accounted for 10% of a day's sales – for one product to be 10% of your sales, it's phenomenal."

The appeal of his strawberries is best illustrated by an early memory Bartlett has of his daughter Rachel. "I bought two quarts when my daughter was 3. I put a quart next to her, drove a mile home and by the time we got home, one quart of the strawberries was gone. She had strawberries all over her face."

Weiss Farms was one of the first local farms to establish credit with the co-op, originally a not-for-profit that evolved. The relationship between Weiss and the co-op endured roughly 40 years, dating back to before the market moved from Lexington to 807 Elmwood Ave.