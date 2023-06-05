What a difference a few years have made for the Buffalo Bills.

After decades of looking for an elite quarterback, the team has in Josh Allen a superstar. Once an NFL doormat, the Bills have been to the playoffs every year except one since 2017 and are perennial Super Bowl contenders.

And most significantly of all, a team that for most of its history was the subject of relocation rumors and communal anxiety about whether this region could support it financially is about to have a new home that comes with the promise of a very long stay.

The organization, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Gov. Kathy Hochul – both with Western New York ties themselves – celebrated Monday morning the official groundbreaking for a new $1.54 billion Highmark Stadium that’s been at least several years in the making. With a commitment from the team to remain for 30 years, any lingering doubt about the long-term future of the franchise in Western New York should become much like the soon-to-be-former stadium: a thing of the past.

“This place will represent dreams to be realized, memories to be made, stories to be told and many victories to be celebrated. And it will also be a battleground – we love a good fight here in Western New York,” said Hochul, who grew up in Hamburg and called herself the first state governor who’s a “hardcore die-hard” Bills fan.

The ceremony on the site of the new stadium in Orchard Park, across the street from what was originally called Rich Stadium when it opened in 1973, was attended by about 400 people and was celebratory, save for a few moments when team owner Terry Pegula became overwhelmed with emotion.

Pegula had to stop and compose himself as he listed the 10 people who were killed on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, calling them heroes who deserved to be named.

He then turned his attention to his wife, Kim, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a brain injury following cardiac arrest in June of 2022.

“Kim, you are my favorite star,” he said.

Pegula also expressed mixed emotions about tearing down a stadium “full of memories” that will have housed the team for 53 years when it reaches the end of its life. The new stadium is anticipated to open in 2026 after three years of construction, and after that season, the current stadium will be demolished.

“We need to fill this stadium with more memories and continue our legacy,” Pegula said. “We should remember the past but embrace the building of our future.”

During the ceremony, the team announced that its name would be remain Highmark Stadium, which has been the name of the team's current home since 2021. And the team also announced that current season ticket holders will get the first crack at being season ticket holders at the new stadium.

People who already own season tickets will also be contacted to be told “you’re good. You’re on the list. You’re registered. You don’t have to do anything,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Season ticket holders will have priority at new stadium Fans interested in purchasing season tickets in the future Bills stadium can join the wait list by making a $150 deposit per seat.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets in the future Bills stadium can join the wait list by making a $150 deposit per seat. That will secure them an appointment in the coming months to the Stadium Experience, an invitation-only sales center the Bills are opening this summer in Williamsville.

Hochul said the Bills new stadium not only keeps the team in Buffalo, where they are a part of the community’s identity, but also will help develop and train the local workforce and provide important initiatives through a community benefits deal that should pump about $100 million from the team back into the community over the 30-year lease.

Goodell said he’s been to more than 20 groundbreakings for new stadiums, but this one is especially important for him because it is in Western New York, where he grew up in Jamestown. He credited the Bills for the organization's commitment to both the new stadium and Buffalo.

“As a Western New York kid, it gives me a great deal of pride to be here today,” he said. “I’ve been to a lot of groundbreaking ceremonies during my time in the NFL … but none of them are as meaningful than being here today.”

Hochul, Goodell and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talked of how important Kim Pegula was in the process of getting and keeping new stadium talks going.

“Kim has been intimately involved in this process from the beginning. We would not be here without her incredible efforts,” Poloncarz said.

Hochul said she bonded with Kim Pegula during negotiations. They started talking just days into her governorship in late 2021 when negotiations had stagnated.

“Terry and Kim were such a dynamic couple to have to deal with when you’re negotiating, but I’ll say, perhaps, my toughest calls were with Kim,” Hochul said. “A lot of times when the guys were off doing something else, Kim and I were on the telephone.”

Poloncarz said the stadium construction project will ultimately employ 10,000 people, and the continual progress is something that the community will constantly get to see.

“If you think today is exciting, just imagine what it is going to be like as you drive by this site and you see more work being done and after a year, after the structural steel has been up, you’ll see that it is starting to look like a stadium," he said. "And then two years from now, it’s like, ‘wow, I can’t wait to set foot in here,’ and then three years from now, it will be the home of our team.”

News Staff Reporter Tim O'Shei contributed to this article