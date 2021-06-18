Remembering Phil Haberstro: Loved ones aim to build on the wellness leader's legacy

It turns out Phil Haberstro really was irreplaceable as executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo.

The institute has foundered since he was diagnosed with cancer in late 2019 and soldiered on to keep it afloat before he died unexpectedly last November, at age 72, while undergoing treatment.

Board members discovered along the way that the organization had lost its nonprofit status, which limits its ability to secure grant money, as it continues to seek a new executive director.

“Phil had such an amazing mission, and amazing vision of what Buffalo can be, and that's why we’re moving this forward,” said Mark Donnelly, board chairman.

Donnelly, 67, a retired marketing professor who runs a small publishing business, is working to expand the board of directors, restore the nonprofit status and rename the institute Elevate Western New York, which he said better reflects the overarching mission of the organization.

“We're looking at scaling up immediately,” he said. “I've got a couple of grant writers that are looking to get started with this as soon as the 501c3 (nonprofit status) is finalized. We’re looking at putting together all the elements to build an ecosystem for not-for-profits.”