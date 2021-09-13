Remembering a father who died 50 years ago in the Attica prison revolt

Because the nation’s worst terrorist attack happened on that day, Sept. 11 is a painful anniversary for people all over America.

Batavia resident Deanne Quinn Miller, 55, known to friends as Dee, has her own reason to grieve on that date.

She lives with the knowledge that Sept. 11, 1971, was the day her father – Attica state prison corrections officer William “Billy” Quinn – died of injuries suffered in the bloodiest prison rebellion in American history.

Quinn, 28, died two days after he was beaten by prisoners at the start of the Attica State Correctional Facility rebellion. He was the only prison employee killed by the rioting inmates.

Five years old when she lost her dad, Miller did not find out about the circumstances of his death until many years later. For years, her mother would only tell her that her father “was at work, and he got hurt.”

Miller has spent decades searching for the truth behind the prison riot and her father’s death. On Monday, she and co-author Gary Craig released "The Prison Guard’s Daughter," a book about the tragedy and how it has affected her family.