Remembering a father who died 50 years ago in the Attica prison revolt

Because the nation’s worst terrorist attack happened on that day, Sept. 11 is a painful anniversary for people all over America.
Batavia resident Deanne Quinn Miller, 55, known to friends as Dee, has her own reason to grieve on that date.
She lives with the knowledge that Sept. 11, 1971, was the day her father – Attica state prison corrections officer William “Billy” Quinn – died of injuries suffered in the bloodiest prison rebellion in American history.
Quinn, 28, died two days after he was beaten by prisoners at the start of the Attica State Correctional Facility rebellion. He was the only prison employee killed by the rioting inmates.
Five years old when she lost her dad, Miller did not find out about the circumstances of his death until many years later. For years, her mother would only tell her that her father “was at work, and he got hurt.”
Miller has spent decades searching for the truth behind the prison riot and her father’s death. On Monday, she and co-author Gary Craig released "The Prison Guard’s Daughter," a book about the tragedy and how it has affected her family.
Quinn, 28, was the only prison employee killed by inmates during the revolt. A total of 43 people, including 29 prisoners and nine other prison employees, were killed. Most were killed by injuries suffered when police and corrections officers stormed the prison to re-establish government control of the facility on Sept. 13, 1971.
Miller blames top state officials who were hundreds of miles away from the riot scene – especially then-Gov. Nelson Rockefeller – for the tragic outcome, calling the retaking of the prison a “reckless” action that led to the “slaughter” of dozens of people.
“The fault falls squarely on the state of New York and Governor Rockefeller, with Nixon telling him what a great job he did making the decision to storm the prison,” Miller told The Buffalo News.
That was a reference to then-President Richard M. Nixon, whom Miller describes as a cheerleader for Rockefeller’s fateful decision.
Her book also takes to task state officials whom she accuses of misleading and “swindling” the survivors of prison employees who died in the retaking. According to Miller, the state officials misled the survivors to deny them the death benefits they were entitled to.
Miller said she is thankful that she decided to tell her story with Craig, an award-winning investigative reporter and author from Rochester.
“We tried to write the book 10 years ago but I really wasn’t ready,” Miller said.
A mother of two, Miller now serves as the program coordinator for a state-funded program in Batavia that provides legal services to veterans.
She said she hopes her book answers questions that many people still have about the Attica uprising. But she added that many of the details continue to be hidden in sealed state documents.
With Craig’s help, Miller has tried for decades to learn all she could about her late father. She and Craig spoke to many people who knew him, including prison employees and inmates.
Miller said she learned her father was a kind, decent man, and a fair-minded corrections officer who would protect weaker inmates from being bullied. She said the state has taken steps to improve safety for corrections officers since her father’s death but said the job is “still intensely dangerous, just by its nature.”
To this day, she does not remember the moment when her mother told her that her father was dead.
In fact, Miller believes it took about three weeks for her to realize that he was gone and was never coming back.
“It finally hit me when I realized my grandparents were tucking me into bed at night,” she said.